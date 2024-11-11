The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Coach Davila Talks Men’s Soccer All-Big West Selections

Ryan Romero, Sports Editor
November 11, 2024
Michael Moreno
File Photo: Midfielder Jorge Solorzano, 7, two shots on goal was not enough to convert into real goals as the Matadors goes scoreless against the Pacific Tigers at the Matadors Performance Field in Northridge, Calif., on Sept. 5, 2024.

Just a week after the men’s soccer season concluded with a loss to Cal State Fullerton. The Big West conference released their annual 2024 all-conference teams with three Matadors taking home honors.

Despite a disappointing season where CSUN finished the year out of playoff contention for the second season in a row. Three Matadors were honored with All-Big West Second Team selections. Jorge Solorzano, Deryk Jones, Jr. and Marley Edwards were all honored for their efforts.

File Photo: The CSUN men’s soccer team huddles while Coach Terry Davila talks to them at Performance Soccer Field on Sunday, Sept. 22. (Cirrus Fuller)

CSUN head coach Terry Davila spoke on the contributions all three made throughout the year and noted the difficulties he and themselves overcame in the 2024 season.

Jorge Solorzano

Recording eight goals with four assists and finishing third on the team in goals, Solorzano earned his first All-Big West Second team selection of his career.

Coming off a season where he won the Big West Freshman of the Year, Solorzano came into his second year only taking the next step. Davila noted that despite his ability on the field, he began the year not playing his natural position.

But despite being an attacking player he was able to return to what worked for him and took upon a leadership role on the team.

“At the start of the year he was doing a role of being a player that kind of finished off plays, and he went back to his natural position starting off plays,” Davila said. “And so that kind of fulfilled his leadership role. He’s a player that allows other players to play well. He’s a very good leader that way.”

Marley Edwards

File Photo: Matador forward Marley Edwards, 11, attempting to score against the Pacific Tigers at the Matador Performance Field in Northridge, Calif., on Sept. 5, 2024. (Michael Moreno)



From 2022-24, Marley Edwards appeared in 54 matches throughout his time at CSUN. In 54 of those matches the senior started in 43 while also recording four goals to his name. Edwards entered and finished his senior season with the best numbers of his career, tying third on the team in goals.

Playing in every match this season, Davila noted that Edwards stepped up in every way possible, being a role model for his players as well as improving and leading by example.

“He’s a great leader off the field. He’s a role model, student athlete, as far as academics, putting the effort in to be the best he can be,” Davila said. “I saw him improve towards the end of the year, hopefully that can be added to his game, so he can move on because he has the attributes to play that next level.”

After earning Preseason All-Big West prior to the season beginning, Edwards earned his first All-Big West honor to finish off his Matador career.

Deryk Jones, Jr.

Collecting his first conference honor of his college career, Jones Jr. begins his time at CSUN with much to be proud of.

Despite playing just a few games in his time at the University of Portland due to injury. Davila spoke on how Jones Jr. was able to exceed expectations right out of the gate.

File Photo: CSUN sophomore defender Deryk Jones, Jr., 3, makes a great steal against the University of California in their home match on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024, in Northridge, Calif. (Matthew Gonzalez)

“He definitely exceeded everybody’s expectations. We missed him at the first four home games of the year,” Davila said. “He was a big piece of our offense, and a big piece of our defense.So us losing him at the start of the season hurt us a little bit.”

Despite the injuries, Jones Jr. closed out the year finishing 12th in the Big West standings in goals with four, tied for the team lead.

“Deryk is a very special human being from a very special family, so everything that is part of us working together and doing those things was very easy to work with because he’s already built in hard work,” Davila said. “He has a lot of inner toughness and values that were given to him through his family. Definitely a reflection of his family.”

Moving Forward

The Matadors end the year with much to look forward to for the 2025 season. With many top talents on the rise who can lead on and off the field such as Solorzano and Jones Jr, Davila has a lot to work with for a successful 2025 year.

