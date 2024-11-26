The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial

Northridge Review’s Launch Party Showcases Riveting Stories From the CSUN Community

Jesse Illanes, Culture Editor
November 26, 2024
Jesse Illanes
Speakers, Madison Trujillo and Matthew Miehe, introducing themselves at the Northridge Review Launch Party and moderating the contributors reciting their work.

Within a night of inspiring storytellers, sharing their passionate creatively within writing, Stephen Ruffus stepped up to recite his poem on Zoom. After a couple of technical difficulties, he shared two poems that were based on his passing of his son. The air left the room, as Ruffus ended with tragic words from his poem, “In Lieu of,” saying:

From left, Andrew Isagulyan, Saige Boddy, & Paul Herrera welcoming Northridge Review Launch Party attendees and selling copies of the Fall 2024 Edition. (Jesse Illanes)

“I still see him as though asleep
as though he had been praying.

Being fated to memory,
in lieu of flowers I chose the fire.”

This was one example of the many contributors that were published in the fall 2024 edition of the Northridge Review, which held a launch party on Nov. 20 to celebrate their new edition. Contributors were encouraged to recite their published work, and writers were invited to participate in the open mic.

The packed room in Maple Hall 100 offered a welcoming atmosphere. Snacks and drinks were available outside of Maple Hall,while inside attendees found freebies such as pins and bookmarks. Physical copies of the fall 2024 edition of the Northridge Review were sold for $10, with the proceeds supporting next semester’s budget.

The Northridge Review is a literary magazine produced on campus by the ENGL 412 Literary Magazine class. Each semester, the class is tasked with editing, producing and publishing the next edition of the Northridge Review, similar to the JOUR 460 Magazine Journalism class. The publication features the contributor’s creative works, which mainly features writing such as poems, short stories, micro-reviews, plays and even accepted artwork.

Hanna Davis, managing editor of the Northridge Review for the semester, provided insight into the background of the class and the publication when they said, “It’s a pillar program for the College of Humanities, and it’s really important to the school, it’s been running since the 60s. In the class, you learn how to become involved in the process of publishing, how to do editing, copy editing, you even learn things like book making skills, and it’s just a lot of really good experience.”

Completely hand-made copies of the Fall 2024 edition of the Northridge Review. (Jesse Illanes)

When going over the specifics of producing this new edition of the Northridge Review, Davis said, “We spent all semester editing pieces that got submitted to us last semester, we design the book, we reach out to editors, we print the book and make everything in house ourselves. So everything you see has been made by us.” Davis also added, “It’s a labor-intensive thing, but it’s really worth it, because we get to have events like this at the very end and see everybody come together, and it’s a nice celebration of literary work, students and faculty and people in our community.”

Davis also talked about how the publication fosters a community as classmate become friends as they usually stay in touch even after graduation, and it is a milestone in your college career as students when were part of ENGL 412 can tell themselves, “I was part of something that’s really important to the CSUN community, and that’s been around for decades.”

Regarding submission, Davis said that CSUN students are prioritized to become selected for their publication, to give students more opportunities to become published writers, but the Northridge review is also open to CSUN faculty, alumni and rarely, even people who have been part of the community in other ways.

Ismael Dones, a featured contributor in the fall 2024 Northridge Review, was at the launch party and said, “the party turned out great! It had its quirky moments, but we had some amazing readings and a typical turnout. It was pretty much the same great vibe the whole time through.”

For more information on the Northridge Review, copies of the new edition can be obtained through their Instagram page, and also check out the bios of almost every featured contributor from this edition and previous editions.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Culture
Kayla Rodriguez Hau and other members going over upcoming community service options, from Cora's Crafts Holiday Drive to Hermanas Sending Letters to Santa
Three clubs, one purpose: CSUN Latine Heritage clubs unite for Friendsgiving in Chicano House
Four Down, Many To Go: CSUN Nigerian Student Association Prepares Student Movie Night
Four Down, Many To Go: CSUN Nigerian Student Association Prepares Student Movie Night
Celebration of Life for Dr. Boris Ricks at Orchard Conference Hall on November 13, 2024.
Celebration of Life for Dr. Boris
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 title screen. Captured on PS5.
Review: Call of Duty Black Ops 6 brings the fun back to the casual gamer
The DREAM Center's Graduate School Workshop allowed students to share their own perspectives and learn more about pursuing a master's degree.
DREAM Center shows Undocumented students a pathway to Grad School
Like A Dragon: Yakuza review—A mixed bag and distorted dragon
Like A Dragon: Yakuza review—A mixed bag and distorted dragon
More in Featured
Left to right: USC's forward center Raya Marshall, 13, and guard JuJu Watkins try to defend as CSUN center Yves Cox, 5, sets a screen on Watkins, leaving guard-forward Jenna Kiltly, 0, open to shoot at the three-point line on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
From Early Highs to Growing Pains, CSUN Women’s Basketball Navigates First Hurdles
A.S. chair of diversity, equity and inclusion Omar Jwainat, Deaf CSUNians' Vice President Martha Jaimes-Suazo, guest speaker Zachary Lotane and students strike a funny pose on Thursday, Nov. 21
‘Deaf people do not need to be fixed’: students strengthen understanding during AS DEI week
CSUN Therapist Amy Rosenblatt helping student at Trans Day of Remembrance event outside the USU on Nov. 20,2024.
Pride Center remembers transgender lives during awareness week
Comrades of the Freedom Socialist Party attending a Post Election: A Call To Action event on Nov. 16.
Activists gather at Solidarity Hall LA to address post-election concerns
CSUN student abroad in Korea: Their thoughts and experiences abroad
CSUN student abroad in Korea: Their thoughts and experiences abroad
Poster advertising CTVA 415L - Latin American Cinema Course, coming Spring 2025.
CTVA Offers Latin American Cinema Course in Spring 2025 Semester
More in Matador Life
Beekeeper Keith Roberts shows off bees in their hive to students waiting in line for honey tasting.
CSUN Associated Student Takes Flight and Promotes Sustainability With “Save the Bees” Event
Member of Kalpulli Tlahhuicole stands in a line with other members after performing at Dia de los Muertos event on Nov. 1, 2024
Annual "Miccaihuitl” event connects loved ones with family and community
Posters and roses decorate a table as Black Student Union students and members pass out candles for attendees as they arrive at the Candlelight Ceremony for Marcellus Williams in Plaza Del Sol on Oct. 29.
BSU holds candlelight vigil for Marcellus Williams
Mark Luafau, a junior pscyhology major, serenates his partner with "I Want It That Way" by the Backstreet Boys during "Karaoke like an Oki" at the Veterans Resource Center on Oct. 24.
Unite and Sing: The Veterans Resource Center Connects Students and Veterans During ‘Karaoke Like in Oki’
Acasola members selling handmade items at a table near the entrance of their Halloween event, Lost Sols.
“Lost Sols” align during spooky-themed Acasola performance
CSUN students buy food and relax during Sol Fest on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, on the Sierra Lawn at California State University, Northridge.
AS Sol Fest revived after multiple year hiatus