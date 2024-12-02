The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Ü Inose: CSUN Alum and Japanese Filmmaker

Yulissa Garcia, Reporter
December 2, 2024
Courtesy of CAPE
Members of CAPE program, Beyond Japan Filmmaker. Ü Inose is at the top left.

Before working as assistant director on films like “Shin Godzilla”, “Bullet Train” and “F9: The Fast Saga”, Ü Inose, a Japanese filmmaker, graduated from California State University, Northridge in 2007.

With over 10 years of experience, Inose has worked on international films, with “TSU” being his most recent film in 2023. He has also worked on shows such as a Japanese drama called “Ciguatera” that aired in 2023.

A huge contributor to Inose’s film career is an organization called the Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment (CAPE). Founded in 1991, CAPE is the go-to organization for any and all Asian and Pacific Islander related matters in Hollywood.

“I feel such an honor and proud of being a member of CAPE,” said Inose.

Before beginning his career as a filmmaker, Inose made his trip to the United States in 2003, where he began his college life as a student at West Covina Community College. After two years, he transferred to CSUN, where he became a matador for life.

He mentioned that there is always a challenge to make a living with new people with different cultures and different languages, but he found a home here at CSUN where he met a lot of fellow students majoring in film.

Japanse filmmaker and CSUN Alumni, Ü Inose. (Courtesy of CAPE )

This fall semester, CSUN hosts 1,436 international students. “CSUN is very international student friendly,” said Inose. “They provide [international students] the same opportunities as local students.”

Living in the dorms, Inose met many students from around the world. “Some of them became my best friends for life,” said Inose.

Film wasn’t always his first interest and his top choice for a profession, “I wanted to be a professional soccer player,” said Inose. “I couldn’t make it, so I started killing some time on my own by watching movies.”

Ever since then, film became his passion, “I just love what I’m doing, and I cannot think of myself doing anything other than this,” Inose said.

Inose is part of a program within CAPE called Beyond Japan Filmmakers that helps with emerging talent. “We help with actually giving them the connections to get hired,” said Rhian Moore, CAPE Head of Programs. “We provide them with a curriculum through our programs, for instance, master classes, workshops, intimate panels, where they’re able to connect with upper-level talent, executives and network with them in a way that offers them opportunities further down the line.”

CAPE also offers virtual programming for students. They also collaborate with the production company, Anti-Gravity Academy, to host satellite sessions highlighting resources for emerging filmmakers to learn more about the industry from high-level experts, producers, executives and agents, so that emerging talent will be able to learn a little bit more about the industry from a different perspective.

Networking and opportunities to meet and talk with agents, managers, executives, producers, and directors from any level is one of the few ways CAPE has helped Inose.

“They are a wonderful organization that champions diversity by empowering Asian American and Pacific Islander artists in U.S. entertainment. I’m really glad to be part of it!” said Inose.

Inose advises future filmmakers and CSUN students to enjoy everything as much as we can. “Appreciate your friendship. The people you meet in college will be your friend, I would say, for the rest of your life,” Inose said.

For more films and shows by Ü Inose, check out IMDb.com and visit CAPE for more information about their programs.

