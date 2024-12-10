The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial

Jewish Studies Offers a Creative Space to Process Challenging Classroom Topics

Julia Torres, Contributor
December 10, 2024
Julia Torres
Heaven Calderon (left) and Stephanie Perez (right) enjoy the quietness and relaxing environment of the classroom at the Peacebuilding Through Art-Making Event on Dec. 3 in the Maple Hall at CSUN. Despite Perez not being a student, she expressed her appreciation for the arts and enjoyed spending time with her friend.

Throughout the fall 2024 semester, CSUN’s Jewish Studies Program offered a wide range of “campus and community peacebuilding workshops,” sponsored by the program. Concluding the semester, Professor Jennifer Thompson hosted “Peacebuilding Through Art-Making,” a session for an enjoyable way to process the challenging content covered by expert speakers and community leaders on Dec. 3 in Maple Hall. The event combined Jewish learning with art therapy best practices to inspire “breakthroughs in personal and organizational wellbeing.”

This is the first time the event was held, Thompson hopes it won’t be the last. Thompson, who is also the director of the Jewish Studies program, had previously used the art-making process in one of her internship classes before and decided to build it up after seeing the benefits with her students. In her class, art therapy is put into practice for her students to understand what they want for their careers and their lives. The method helps them think in a not so stressful way, according to Thompson.

“It came out of a combination of art therapy and sort of traditional Jewish ways of learning. The people who invented it include a Rabbi and her mom, who was an art therapist who pioneered this method of the open studio process,” Thompson said.

 

Professor Jennifer Thompson adds the last finishing touches to her own artwork during the Peacebuilding Through Art-Making event on Dec. 3 in the Maple Hall at CSUN. Thompson had shared this art therapy with her students in some of her internship classes in the past. (Julia Torres )

On campus, the method is intended to be educational, not spiritual. According to Thompson, the goal is to let outside work sink in all the way and actually think about everything students learn about in class. Many of the Jewish studies and Jewish history classes, heavy topics are covered by speakers or professors.

Among the speakers for her classes, experts who have worked with the Israel-Palestine conflict, for example, have come in to share personal experiences.

“I think there’s a couple different pieces to it. If you’re having strong feelings about what you’re learning, it can be a good thing, because it means you’re really learning and engaging with it,” Thompson said. “And when it’s hard to go through something, it is really important to let yourself sit with it and not try and push it down or ignore it, ‘cause it will come back in ways that you do not intend.”

During the event, all the supplies were provided, along with snacks and music. Thompson planned for it to be “pleasurable” and “fun” for the students, however different it might be from therapy. One of the rules established at the event was no commenting on the art. Students were not allowed to comment on their own work or on any others’ in order to keep them in the headspace and concentrated.

Before the actual art-making, Thompson prefers to have a conversation with the students in groups on inspiring Jewish texts that she selects in order for the students to have the opportunity to think about things differently than they have before. For this particular night, “Sefat Emet, Leviticus, Achrei Mot 2” was displayed on a screen while the students received their art supplies.

The very first Peacebuilding Through Art-Making event invited students studying Jewish history and arts to come in for a relaxing night in for art and snacks on Dec. 3 in the Maple Hall at CSUN. The event was a session for an enjoyable way to process the challenging content covered by expert speakers and community leaders. (Julia Torres )

“In the workshops that we’ve had so far, the engagement that students and other students who have come have had has just been really earnest and wholesome,” Thompson said. “I’m just really pleased with that and hope that’s what we’ll continue to have next semester.”

The Jewish Studies Program plans more peacemaking workshops for the next semester, including some talks with Anthropologist Natasha Zaretsky and Filmmaker Judy Korin, though dates are still to be determined.

“I want [the students] to take away that just first of all, they enjoyed the experience and might be willing to do it again,” Thompson said. “And if anything deeper than that happens, then it’s a bonus. The text study that we did is about improving yourself in order to be able to improve the world, and realizing that you can’t just put it off. The world needs us to step up.”

Afterward, students were free to take their artwork home to help remind them of what they felt and thought during the process, to relax during finals week and to keep in mind what they learned.

More information on the department and events can be found on their official website and Instagram page.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Culture
Student Assistant Ola Henui directs a student at the front desk of the Learning Resource Center during the Writer's Block Rumble on Dec. 4 at CSUN.
Breaking Through Writer's Block: CSUN Tutors Help Students Tackle Final Assignments
Illustration by Amy Sandoval
OPINION: The “Short N’ Sweet” tour is for adults, leave the kids at home
“Dialogues of The Carmelites” presented by CSUN Theatre Department on Nov 22.
CSUN Theatre delivers “Dialogues of the Carmelites,” a powerful Opera about Faith and Sacrifice
Members of CAPE program, Beyond Japan Filmmaker. Ü Inose is at the top left.
Ü Inose: CSUN Alum and Japanese Filmmaker
CSUN students attempting to set high scores on the new pinball machines in the USU Games Room on November 26, 2024.
Flippers and Fun Mixer: The Power of Pinball at CSUN
Cam Flog Gnaw 2024 Festival Grounds
Chromakopia Album Review and Camp Flog Gnaw 2024
More in Matador Life
Speakers, Madison Trujillo and Matthew Miehe, introducing themselves at the Northridge Review Launch Party and moderating the contributors reciting their work.
Northridge Review’s Launch Party Showcases Riveting Stories From the CSUN Community
Kayla Rodriguez Hau and other members going over upcoming community service options, from Cora's Crafts Holiday Drive to Hermanas Sending Letters to Santa
Three clubs, one purpose: CSUN Latine Heritage clubs unite for Friendsgiving in Chicano House
The DREAM Center's Graduate School Workshop allowed students to share their own perspectives and learn more about pursuing a master's degree.
DREAM Center shows Undocumented students a pathway to Grad School
Beekeeper Keith Roberts shows off bees in their hive to students waiting in line for honey tasting.
CSUN Associated Student Takes Flight and Promotes Sustainability With “Save the Bees” Event
Member of Kalpulli Tlahhuicole stands in a line with other members after performing at Dia de los Muertos event on Nov. 1, 2024
Annual "Miccaihuitl” event connects loved ones with family and community
Posters and roses decorate a table as Black Student Union students and members pass out candles for attendees as they arrive at the Candlelight Ceremony for Marcellus Williams in Plaza Del Sol on Oct. 29.
BSU holds candlelight vigil for Marcellus Williams