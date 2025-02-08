VOVE’s End of Year Showcase: A celebration of music

CSUN’s student-run record label, Five of Five Entertainment (VOVE), wrapped up last semester with their high-energy End of Year Showcase on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024. The event was hosted by Guitar Merchant in West Hills. It highlighted diverse talents from student artists dressed in ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s attire.

Beginning the night was a set by Sofistolethemoon (Sofia Guerra) with Matthew Lombardi on drums, Audrey Lisette on bass guitar and Edain Samaniego. They performed songs like “Heartshaped Spill.” Guerra wore her lucky charm jean jacket, which was her grandpa’s.

Raised in a family steeped in music, Guerra grew up surrounded by the sounds of her Cuban heritage. However, as a student songwriter, she initially felt disconnected from her classmates, unsure whether her work would ever see the light of day.

“I have never been able to perform, you know, the songs that I write in my bedroom secretly to the public, and I never really thought that they were ever going to get out because it was one of those things I was just too scared to share,” she said.

However, VOVE changed that for her. Guerra said, “But once I found the community and I found people that were willing to be there for me and support me through everything, I felt so grateful. I was like, ‘Oh my God. You guys think I’m cool and good. Like, no way.’”

After Sofistolethemoon, Tri-Star took the stage, bringing the raps and rhymes, followed by aziboh (Aaron Myers), who brought high energy with his EDM and mixes, causing the crowd to throw their hands in the air. Dro rocked the stage while the crowd danced and head banged. Ending the night, Cayden Corbett performed alternative pop and R&B, belting out high notes.

For many Music Industry Studies students, the record label provides hands-on experience in finding their sound and sharing their art.

Xavier Morante, a co-executive at VOVE who was raised on music, explained the program is designed to give students a “pre-graduation job” that allows them to test the waters of the music industry, connecting the academic side of music with real-world experience. Students can play instruments and gig at different places, while others enjoy organizing the events.

“VOVE is, as much as it is a class, it is a place for all of us to learn and a place for us to kind of grow as people, especially us starting out,” said Morante.

While VOVE offers students valuable opportunities to develop their sound and business knowledge, it also emphasizes creative exploration. Music has also been a part of Co-Executive Destiny Ramos’ life from a young age, both as a singer herself and in learning how to advocate for others. Her initial focus on a specific career path transformed after joining VOVE.

“I think that’s so powerful in any industry, and specifically music, not to put yourself in a box because I came in being like, ‘This is exactly what I want to do,’ and then I basically got put in this candy store like, ‘Oh my God, there’s so much cool stuff out there and things that I still don’t about yet,’” said Ramos.

Lombardi, the third co-executive at VOVE, brings an infectious and entertaining energy to the group. His passion for entertaining is rooted in a love for making people smile — a desire he’s held since childhood.

Lombardi dabbled in various instruments from a young age, from guitar to drums. He humorously admitted that he wasn’t particularly skilled at the time. Still, he continued to pursue music because of the joy it brought him.

Today, Lombardi plays the drums for his band, and during the show, he played for Sofiestolethemoon and Cayden’s sets. His outlook on music as entertainment rather than perfection reminds us of the importance of living in the moment and embracing the joy of the experience.

Co-Executives Morante and Ramos said the partnership with Guitar Merchant was easy, and the venue was excited to have them.

Guitar Merchant is more than just a shop — it has become a hub for local musicians, offering instruments, gear and repairs, as well as a venue for performances and practice rooms. Store owner Phil St. Germain started the business online in 1999 and credits the venue’s success to the “miracles” and perseverance over the years.

According to St. Germain, the store’s resources provide a platform for aspiring musicians and seasoned performers. He said he wants to create a stepping stone for artists, giving them a base and support to grow.

For Guitar Merchant, the showcase also serves to bring in more members of the community.

“We’re dependent on the performers to bring the people,” said St. Germain.

Avery Robertson, a crowd member, said she enjoyed the diversity of performances, from rap to EDM. “I mean all characters going up on stage, really connecting with the audience, getting them hyped, everybody’s profoundly sweating in there having a great time,” said Robertson.

For the audience, it’s not only about the lyrics — it’s about how the musicians connect with them. Robertson could feel that excitement in the room.

“I think when you’re playing music with people, you’re communicating at a very deep level,” said St. Germain about the students. “So it’s a very bonding. And these kids come off the stage. Like, you know, they’re on fire. They’re just like, you know, there’s nothing better than this.”

Looking ahead, VOVE plans to continue developing its artists and expanding its reach. While they currently host local events, there are talks of launching a podcast and plans for their first-ever summer tour in California. The students are eager to take their talent on the road and showcase the power of their music to an even wider audience.