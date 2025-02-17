The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial

“If I ever only talk to myself about my work, it’s never going to go very far”

Giancarlo Picanco, Writer
February 17, 2025
Giancarlo Picanco
Zane Casimir, Ashely McNelis, and Axelle Toussaint discussing the risks the artists they reviewed took to create their crafts with moderator Miguel de Baca

The Getty Center held its seventh annual Getty Graduate Symposium on Feb. 5, where uprising art history graduate students from multiple universities in California presented their research findings on little-explored areas, ranging from art installations in public spaces to Creole dance performances while on a beach.

Zane Casimir from University of California, Irvine detailing his findings of Nakanishi Natsuyuki, a Japanese visual artist who went on commuter trains to do performative acts (Giancarlo Picanco)

Rebecca Peabody, who has led research projects and programs at the Getty Research Institute for 16 years, said, “We wanted to provide a platform to support emerging scholars, so this is an opportunity to do that. By presenting them to other graduate students and scholars across the state, they continue their mission of inspiring human connections and mutual understanding through art.”

Ashley McNelis is a graduate student from the University of California, Riverside.

“In the end, the journey is not as important as the goal of getting information about Mother Art and the other artists out there,” McNelis said.

McNelis covered a group of women artists from the seventies who set up art installations, such as a picture of a laundry machine on a woman’s shirt hung up in a park, to share the struggles everyday women faced in the day. “To highlight this collective, not just one-sided meaning that I have fallen in love with that I want others to know about as well,” she said.

“I know that there are a lot of scholarships, and I learned the hard way that you must talk to other human beings,” said Zane Casimir from the University of California, Irvine.

He shared his findings on the Japanese Avant-Garde movement, where artists did artistic displays such as painting their faces white or reading burning newspapers in train stations to blur the lines between art and reality.

Hande Sever and Elizabeth Fair sharing the struggles that they went in researching for their projects with moderator Emily Pugh (Giancarlo Picanco)

“Part of the motivation for doing this is the need to move forward to become doctors, professors, and scholars going forward,” said Casimir. “If I only ever talk to myself doing the work, it’s never going to go very far.”

For anyone interested in connecting with the art they display, there are plenty more to see. They can see the “Our Voices, Our Getty: Reflecting on Manuscripts” Exhibition going from Feb. 4 to April 27, displaying medieval manuscripts from their collections for the first time and listening to how interns from the Getty Marrow Undergraduate Internship program interpret them for free. For any rising art scholars interested in doing their presentations someday, the Getty Center has its Getty Scholars program.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Culture
From Left, Gant-Britton, Cedric Hackett, Nyasha Masenda, Thabiso Masenda, Jordan Bass, Shirley Neal, and Maureen Elias present at the AfroCentric Style talk on Feb 5 at CSUN's Lake Terrace Room
Emmy Award Winner - Shirley Neal Explores Black Identity in Pop Culture @ CSUN
"Manzanita" (2024) oil and paint stick on canvas by Jacqueline Valenzuela.
CSUN Art Galleries celebrate Chicanas with “Bajitas y Suavecitas” exhibit
Left to right: sofistolethemoon (Sofia Guerra) performs with Matthew Lombardi playing the drums, and Audrey Gomes playing bass during the VOVE End of Year Showcase at the Guitar Merchant in West Hills, Calif. on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024.
VOVE's End of Year Showcase: A celebration of music
Christian Ruiz-Mendoza, Cesar Hernandez and Abel Cecchi (left to right) jam out and play their instruments at the same time
CSUN students shine in fire relief jazz show
Left to right: CSUN students Bachir Resagui (piano), Edward Page (violin) and Mattix Le (viola) perform during the Chamber Music Student Ensembles at the Shigemi Matsumoto Recital Hall on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
CSUN’s Music Department is in perfect harmony with success
Rolling Loud Main Stage 2024 Day 3
Rolling Loud Donates to Wildfire Relief Fund upon New Lineup Announcement
More in Featured
Middle blocker Nir Eitan, 15, yells the CSUN chant for his teammates as a call and response during the game against UCLA on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif.
Matadors hold off Warriors for fifth consecutive win
CSUN players and coaching staff cheer after a defensive stop against UC Riverside center Joel Armotrading, 21, at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif. on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024.
Column: CSUN men’s basketball on the verge of historical season
Illustration by Maliahguiya Sourgose
Opinion: Death of Democracy and the Democratic Party
CSUN sprinter Wyatt Wiggins Jr. taking off at the beginning of a race.
CSUN takes home five individual wins in Wolf Pack Classic
Illustration by Maliahguiya Sourgose
Veteran Resources at The Blend
Get creative at the Creative Maker studio
Get creative at the Creative Maker studio