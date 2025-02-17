The student media organization of California State University Northridge

CSUN Accounting Association kicks off Valentine’s Day Event

Oscar Cartagena, Reporter
February 17, 2025
Michael Goldsmith
Sofie Korhonian, student activities director of the CSUN Accounting Association, blows bubbles during the student organization’s “Valentine Gram Making” event on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Los Angeles, Calif. The event was held in Bookstein Hall on the campus of California State University, Northridge, and open to both members of the club as well as others in the Matador community.

The CSUN Accounting Association launched its Valentine’s Day event on Feb. 13 to promote their student-run club, create valentines and connect with fellow members and CSUN students.
The student organization hosts events to encourage membership and provide access to the club’s resources. The “Valentine Gram Making” event, which brought together members and non-members in Bookstein Hall to create candy-filled valentines, attracted students majoring in accounting and business.
According to the group’s official website, the most common club events give students the opportunity to network with potential accounting firms to boost their future success in the field.
Events throughout the semester include weekly guest speaker meetings, resume workshops, mock interviews, firm tours, sporting events, Meet the Firms Night, and the Awards Banquet.
Mariam Shirvanian, the association’s executive director of alumni relations and the organizer of the Valentine’s Day event, explained that these gatherings are a casual way for students to engage with the association and potential new members.
She mentioned that the association was formed to bring together students of accounting and business majors and help them learn networking skills that could benefit them in their careers. The association also helps them build a small community of students here at CSUN.
According to Shirvanian, the association also hopes to start a Saturday morning run to support charity organizations. Future events will also focus on visiting accounting law firms to give students firsthand experience and show them what the work environment of an accountant is like.
“As a member of this club, I was given so many opportunities. I have met so many amazing people through this organization that are now some of my closest friends here on campus,” Shirvanian said. “ I hope that future members and alumni take advantage of this club and are able to find that same sense of community that I was able to find and continue that on even after we graduate.”
Trevor Kessler, president of the CSUN Accounting Association, has been a member for some time. Through the club’s events, he has had the opportunity to network with like-minded students and establish meaningful connections at CSUN.
He explained that he wanted to get something out of CSUN even after graduating and that joining the association gives students an opportunity to develop professionally.
“They’re able to learn about what they want to go into in the accounting field,” Kessler said. “I’m really blessed to have been a part of that and to just greatly impact the students at CSUN.”
For more events from the CSUN Accounting Association, visit their website.

