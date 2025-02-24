Grocery and nutrition assistance for students

CalFresh, or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), is a government program that provides grocery assistance to low-income households. Approximately 33% of undergraduate students qualify for SNAP, but only around 22% of those students have applied for assistance, according to the California Policy Lab.

Students who qualify for CalFresh can receive up to $291 in additional monthly food funds, which the state deposits onto a debit card.

For students unsure how to apply, CSUN’s CalFresh Outreach program offers assistance with the application process. Appointments are available in person, by phone or via Zoom. Zoom appointments can be scheduled through the CalFresh Outreach website’s booking portal.

To determine eligibility, students must complete a pre-screening, submit a CalFresh application and provide documents verifying their eligibility and identity. The county office will then schedule a phone interview to make a final decision.

The CalFresh Outreach program helps students navigate the 30-day application process, recertification interviews at the end of their coverage period and the county’s required semiannual report approximately six months after coverage begins.

CSUN also offers the Calfresh Healthy Living program, which provides classes on creating healthier habits. Students can sign up for presentations through their program’s scheduling portal.

Calfresh Healthy Living Student Assistant John Noah Tagle leads several of these program presentations and workshops.

“It’s for people in general who want to learn more about things such as healthy meal planning, shopping on a budget,” Tagle said. “And we also post Instagram posts as well, going over those specific things, such as tips on Wellness Wednesday, how to meditate for better health or something such as cooking 101.”

Both Calfresh Healthy Living and Outreach programs are run through the CSUN with a HEART office, providing enrolled students with food security, housing, transportation and professional clothing through Matty’s Closet.

CSUN with a HEART also provides a food pantry, where students can get nonperishable foods once a week and fresh produce every other Wednesday starting Feb. 12. The pantry also offers MataBites, a push notification system that alerts students when free leftover food is available on campus. Students can sign up for MataBites through the CSUN app.

As a Kinesiology student, Tagle wanted to learn more about building healthy habits and helping his peers access these benefits.

“Even if I’m just reaching out to at least one student out of a class of 30 students, at least if they’re impacted, that means a lot to me. And if we’re helping a lot of people with their food pantry, then that means a lot as well,” said Tagle.