Thrift pop-up helps CSUN debate team fund events

The CSUN Speech and Debate team held a pop-up thrift event on Thursday, Feb. 20, selling clothing and other items to CSUN students. The fundraiser, hosted by the forensic intercollegiate program within the Department of Communication Studies, raised money for upcoming events within the organization.

Team members Emily Ramirez and Vahe Tovmasian organized the event on North Sierra Lawn, across from the University Library. To Ramirez, it was a valuable opportunity to make future events possible.

“It’s very important to do this because it gives us the opportunity to go on debate tournaments and have more fundraisers,” Ramirez said.

The club’s stand had everything from dresses, tank tops, sweaters, jeans and more for students to purchase. According to Tovmasian, the clothes were donated by members of the debate team.

“We provided accessible clothes to everyone at CSUN to see which has their interest of buying it to raise money for the team,” said Tovmasian.

Items sold were between $3 to $5 in order to be affordable, attracting many to check out the display.

“It’s about helping the communication and CSUN community to prepare for upcoming debates to attend for what’s ahead for us,” Ramirez said.

The team plans to host three of the pop-ups this semester, with this event being their first.

“We planned on doing more this semester because we wanted to have all students come by and check it out to have accessible clothing for all,” said Tovmasian.

The CSUN Speech and Debate team meets every Thursday from 4:00 to 6:45 p.m. at the Aronstam Library, which is on the second floor of Manzanita Hall. To stay updated, check out their Instagram page, @csun_forensics.