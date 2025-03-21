NCT 127’s exciting ‘NEO CITY – THE MOMENTUM’ tour reaches finale in LA

Upon entering the Crypto.com Arena, faint music played. Opening the curtain to the center of the arena where the seats are located, NCT 127’s “Walk” blasted through the speakers, and a sea of green light sticks swayed, illuminating the crowd as the highly anticipated concert was about to begin.

Korean pop boy group NCT 127 brought the noise to the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Wednesday, March 12, as the final stop on their fourth tour, “NEO CITY—THE MOMENTUM.” True to the tour’s name, NCT 127 has maintained undeniable momentum since its 2016 debut, constantly pushing boundaries and evolving with each release while showcasing its distinct sound, captivating audiences worldwide.

The group was formed as a subunit of NCT, a larger project created by SM Entertainment with 25 members under the concept of “Neo Culture Technology.” The “127” in their name represents the longitudinal lines of Seoul, South Korea, where they are based. Six of the eight members are active, as Taeyong and Jaehyun are serving their mandatory military service in South Korea.

With members hailing from Canada, Japan, the United States and South Korea, NCT 127 has expanded its international reach, delivering songs in English, Korean and Japanese. Their global presence and talent have earned them spots on stages worldwide, including performing at the MTV EMAs back in 2019, landing on the Billboard charts multiple times for “#1 Top Album Sales,” “Billboard 200,” performing at multiple KCONs (K-pop culture convention and music festival) throughout the years and many other achievements thus far.

Mark, Johnny, Doyoung, Haechan, Yuta and Jungwoo took the stage dressed in futuristic neo-combat style with their fans, referred to as NCTzens or Czennies, in green attire and official “Neobong” light stick in hand, embodying the group’s color. The group started the concert off with a slower-paced yet hip-hop/dance-pop track, “Gas,” which seamlessly transitioned into the faster tempo of “Faster,” and the loud, electrifying “Bring The Noize,” set the tone for the high-energy performance right from the start.

“I was super hyped up during the concert,” said CSUN CTVA Film Production student, Paola Perez. “It was a lot of fun being able to dance along and pay attention to the details of their live performance. My favorite part was probably getting to sing or scream some of my favorite and most iconic lyrics with the group.”

Perez’s fun experience mirrors Yuta’s positive energy towards the concert’s end.

“I feel like this North America Tour, not only for me but for all of our members, truly gave us a different vibe and different feeling. I feel like this different kind of energy is always such a positive thing for me. I feel like our ‘NCTzens’ are the reason we’re able to stand on stage.”

Yuta talked about the positive feeling all the fans feel when they attend. Mark said he could see the “genuine” smiles from everyone. The excitement and connection between the group and the fans were palpable throughout the night.

NCT 127 delivered powerful performances with sick rhymes from Mark and Johnny, Yuta’s rap and smooth, versatile vocals, all accompanied by streamers/confetti, pyrotechnics, strobe lights, and fire. They performed hits like “Kick It,” “Fact Check,” and their latest track, “Walk” from “WALK – The 6th Album,” bringing fun and intense dance breaks and upbeat energy. The group also switched up their looks throughout the night, from sleek suits and coats to a rock grunge style for “Far.”

During “Designer,” Perez noticed that the props added an extra layer to the performance. From a creative standpoint, she said it was a great way to connect the outfit change with the song. As the outro of “Designer” played, the crowd looked like a sea of orange lanterns, swaying gracefully.

Speaking of the group’s unique sound, the unmistakable notes of a familiar flute signaled to NCTzens that “Sticker” was about to start. With its signature flute and gritty bassline, the intro immediately ignited the crowd. The audience’s loud singing nearly drowned out the track, creating a chant-like atmosphere akin to a sports game. Afterward, Doyoung asked the crowd which stage performance had been their favorite so far, and to the members’ surprise, many fans chose ”Sticker.”

During ballads like ”Can’t Help Myself,” “Gold Dust,” and “No Longer,” members like Haechan, Jungwoo and Doyoung’s vocals shined through. Perez said her jaw dropped in awe of the group’s vocals, but she wasn’t alone in being mesmerized by them. CSUN History student Ashton M., whose favorite member–referred to as a “bias”–is Johnny, talked about how Doyoung’s voice left an impression on him.

“He has always stood out to me a lot because of his vocals but hearing them live was like a whole other experience. I have so much more appreciation for him, even more than I did before because I genuinely almost teared up at one point because of how beautiful his voice was.”

Whether you’re seeing your favorite artists live or experiencing live music, there’s something magical about hearing raw, live vocals. The atmosphere, the shared energy of being in the same space, allows you to forget about the outside world and lose yourself in the sonic magic that fills the air. At one point, the members joked about wanting to start from the top again to keep the energy going, but as Mark humorously pointed out, “Everyone has to go to work tomorrow.” The crowd responded with a loud, in-sync laugh and a collective “ahhh” because they all knew it was true.

When the members spoke, they appreciated each other, the fans and the staff. Johnny jokingly called out everyone, saying he could see everyone singing along, but “A lot of them couldn’t get the Korean part, but they got to ‘Ay, get, get out my way.’”

He also offered wise words about seeking happiness and hoped the group could be a source of happiness for fans when needed.

Doyoung and Haechan both slid in the promotion of Mark’s debut studio album, “Firstfruit,” which will be released on April 7.

Whether you’re a K-pop, hip-hop, R&B, ballads, or EDM fan, NCT 127 delivers something for everyone.

”I even brought my friend who doesn’t really know them, and even he had a really good time just like hanging out with the crowd and everything and just vibing with the music,” said Ashton.

NCT 127 performed songs like “Time Capsule,” “Dreams Come True,” and “Promise You ” about remembering this moment and looking forward to the day they will meet North American fans again. Fans left the concert feeling emotional and reflecting on the unforgettable experience. Ashton said it hit him when the concert ended, and the show’s closing brought him to tears because it’ll probably be a while before he gets to see them again.

He said, “They mean a lot to me, and so I was just very happy and emotional after seeing them, but in a good way.”