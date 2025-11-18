The student media organization of California State University Northridge

CRIME REPORT: Suspect assaults victim, prevents them from calling police

Emily Velasquez, Reporter
November 18, 2025
Graphic by Jaya Roberts and Claire Geriak

Below are the crime logs provided by the CSUN Department of Police Services for the week of Nov. 9 to Nov. 15.

 

Sunday, Nov. 9

At 9:59 p.m., a suspect was arrested on Crebs Avenue and Parthenia Street for giving false information, possession of unlawful paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license.

 

Monday, Nov. 10

These crime logs were reported on Nov. 10; the dates of the actual crimes are included if needed for clarity.

Between Nov. 7 and Nov. 10, an unknown suspect damaged a locked gate and stole tools in Parking Structure G9.

Unknown suspects used markers to write graffiti on a telescope wall in the Orange Grove.

Between 7:35 a.m. and 7:45 a.m., an unknown suspect struck a pedestrian with their vehicle at the University Village Apartments parking lot. The suspect left without exchanging information.

Between Nov. 8 and Nov. 10, a secured bicycle was stolen by an unknown suspect at the Autodesk Technology Engagement Center (ATEC).

On Nov. 9, the campus CCTV system captured a secured electric scooter being stolen by an unknown suspect at Building 9 of the University Park Apartments.

Black marker was used by an unknown suspect to write graffiti in a men’s restroom in Jacaranda Hall.

 

Tuesday, Nov. 11

These crime logs were reported on Nov. 11; the dates of the actual crimes are included if needed for clarity.

At 4:03 a.m., an unknown suspect fled from CSUN officers on Reseda Boulevard and Lassen Street after being stopped for speeding.

At 11:25 p.m., CSUN officers arrested a suspect for possession of unlawful paraphernalia on Reseda Boulevard and Parthenia Street.

Between Nov. 3 and Nov. 6, an unknown suspect’s vehicle hit a parked vehicle in Parking Lot F9. The suspect did not report the collision.

 

Wednesday, Nov. 12

Writing was etched into a mirror in a men’s restroom in Nordhoff Hall.

Black marker was used by an unknown suspect to write graffiti in a stairwell in Parking Structure B3.

At 2:38 p.m., a known suspect assaulted someone and prevented them from calling the police in the University Village Apartments.

At 5:49 p.m., an electric scooter was stolen by an unknown suspect at Geronimo’s, the dining hall located in campus housing.

 

Thursday, Nov. 13

These crime logs were reported on Nov. 13; the dates of the actual crimes are included if needed for clarity.

Black marker was used by an unknown suspect to write graffiti on a fire extinguisher case in Parking Structure G6.

On Nov. 9, the campus CCTV system captured unknown suspects writing graffiti on the observatory walls in the Orange Grove.

On Nov. 12, a secured electric scooter was stolen by an unknown suspect in Jacaranda Hall.

Between Oct. 24 and Oct. 31, a lock was damaged and a bicycle stolen by an unknown suspect at the Physical Plant Management Yard.

 

Friday, Nov. 14

At 2:19 a.m., the campus CCTV system captured unknown suspects damaging a gate at Building 22 of the University Park Apartments.

 

Saturday, Nov. 15

There is nothing to report.

