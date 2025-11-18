CRIME REPORT: Suspect assaults victim, prevents them from calling police

Below are the crime logs provided by the CSUN Department of Police Services for the week of Nov. 9 to Nov. 15.

Sunday, Nov. 9

At 9:59 p.m., a suspect was arrested on Crebs Avenue and Parthenia Street for giving false information, possession of unlawful paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license.

Monday, Nov. 10

These crime logs were reported on Nov. 10; the dates of the actual crimes are included if needed for clarity.

Between Nov. 7 and Nov. 10, an unknown suspect damaged a locked gate and stole tools in Parking Structure G9.

Unknown suspects used markers to write graffiti on a telescope wall in the Orange Grove.

Between 7:35 a.m. and 7:45 a.m., an unknown suspect struck a pedestrian with their vehicle at the University Village Apartments parking lot. The suspect left without exchanging information.

Between Nov. 8 and Nov. 10, a secured bicycle was stolen by an unknown suspect at the Autodesk Technology Engagement Center (ATEC).

On Nov. 9, the campus CCTV system captured a secured electric scooter being stolen by an unknown suspect at Building 9 of the University Park Apartments.

Black marker was used by an unknown suspect to write graffiti in a men’s restroom in Jacaranda Hall.

Tuesday, Nov. 11

These crime logs were reported on Nov. 11; the dates of the actual crimes are included if needed for clarity.

At 4:03 a.m., an unknown suspect fled from CSUN officers on Reseda Boulevard and Lassen Street after being stopped for speeding.

At 11:25 p.m., CSUN officers arrested a suspect for possession of unlawful paraphernalia on Reseda Boulevard and Parthenia Street.

Between Nov. 3 and Nov. 6, an unknown suspect’s vehicle hit a parked vehicle in Parking Lot F9. The suspect did not report the collision.

Wednesday, Nov. 12

Writing was etched into a mirror in a men’s restroom in Nordhoff Hall.

Black marker was used by an unknown suspect to write graffiti in a stairwell in Parking Structure B3.

At 2:38 p.m., a known suspect assaulted someone and prevented them from calling the police in the University Village Apartments.

At 5:49 p.m., an electric scooter was stolen by an unknown suspect at Geronimo’s, the dining hall located in campus housing.

Thursday, Nov. 13

These crime logs were reported on Nov. 13; the dates of the actual crimes are included if needed for clarity.

Black marker was used by an unknown suspect to write graffiti on a fire extinguisher case in Parking Structure G6.

On Nov. 9, the campus CCTV system captured unknown suspects writing graffiti on the observatory walls in the Orange Grove.

On Nov. 12, a secured electric scooter was stolen by an unknown suspect in Jacaranda Hall.

Between Oct. 24 and Oct. 31, a lock was damaged and a bicycle stolen by an unknown suspect at the Physical Plant Management Yard.

Friday, Nov. 14

At 2:19 a.m., the campus CCTV system captured unknown suspects damaging a gate at Building 22 of the University Park Apartments.

Saturday, Nov. 15

There is nothing to report.