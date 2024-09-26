How campus involvement can earn students priority registration

Priority registration is an academic advantage that allows some students to register for classes earlier than other students. This can help students to secure their preferred classes before they fill up, which often means having the first pick of their ideal schedule and professors.

How can CSUN students get priority registration?

There are a multitude of methods of going about this.

Serval categories of students automatically qualify for priority registration. This includes first-time freshmen and seniors who have submitted applications for graduation.

Veterans may also qualify for priority registration by uploading their DD 214 document in the Veterans Education Benefit Certification module via the CSUN Portal. Additionally, CSUN student-athletes qualify for priority registration by meeting with their major-specific advisor through the Matador Achievement Center.

Students who receive services from the National Center on Deafness and Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services are automatically given priority registration.

Students with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher can apply for priority registration by enrolling in the General Education Honors Program.

This program offers high achieving students an enriched academic experience that promotes full development of academic potential.Participants enroll in special sections of the university’s required general education courses, which typically feature a lower student-to-faculty ratio.

“The GE Honors program is for students with strong academic ability, intellectual curiosity and a commitment to high-caliber work. Students in the GE Honors Program receive priority registration,” explained Ani Nahapetian, GE Honors program director. “To remain in the program and maintain priority registration, students need to actively participate in GE Honors events, including the GE Honors Interdisciplinary Lecture Series, and maintain a 3.3 or greater CSUN GPA.”

The GEH Program offers additional benefits, such as special designations on students’ transcripts for completed honors courses. Participants can be awarded a GEH Certificate at graduation if specific requirements are met.

GE Honors students that are first-time freshmen with a high school GPA of 3.75 or higher who demonstrate an unmet financial need are eligible for the Rising Scholars Award. The $5,000 scholarship can be awarded for up to two years to 10 GE Honors students.

“The GE Honors program provides students access to courses taught by some of the university’s most esteemed faculty and alongside intellectually curious peers. It provides opportunities to participate in a variety of co-curricular activities, including research and professional development opportunities,” said Nahapetian. “Students also build a community, growing their social and professional networks. These opportunities increase the GE Honors students’ academic success, especially as demonstrated when applying to graduate school or seeking employment.”

Students can earn priority registration through campus volunteer opportunities, such as serving as New Student Orientation Leader (NSO) or notetakers through Disability Resources and Educational Services (DRES).

NSO Leaders support the efforts of Student Development and Transitional Programs by serving as a campus resource. These trained student volunteers facilitate new students’ in their transition to CSUN and college life.

“From campus tours and sharing a students perspective to ensuring commencement runs smoothly, NSO Leaders are friendly faces in red polos there to create a bit of magic when transitioning into a new chapter of Matador’s life,” said an NSO Personnel Student Coordinator. “Leaders act as a mentor to new students and peers.”

During NSO programming, “Orientation leaders conduct a [one] hour tour of the campus providing information on campus geography and locations for student services to promote [student] success,” says the SDTP website.

NSO Leaders are required to attend at least three training sessions prior to assisting with orientations. To receive priority registration for the Spring 2025 semester, leaders must have completed volunteer work at the President’s Picnic and the New Student Convocation.

“NSO Leaders have the opportunity to earn priority registration for the Fall and Spring semesters upon completion of requirements. It does not continue after involvement ends,” said the NSO Personnel Student Coordinator.

These student volunteers also have the opportunity to receive a semester parking pass if they complete eight summer orientations, according to the NSO Leadership Team page.

“Becoming an NSO Leader facilitates leadership growth, social connections within both the student population and campus partners, and can make you life long friends!” the NSO Personnel Student Coordinator said.

Students interested in these positions must submit an online application and will be selected for an interview process. Applications for this year closed Feb. 21, 2024.

The DRES notetaker program was created for students who have been recruited to be a notetaker for a student who is registered with DRES and/or the National Center on Deafness: Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services.

Notetakers must be enrolled in the same class as the student requiring assistance and must receive a notetaker recruitment email to be considered.

Student volunteers also are required to review online notetaker training materials before assuming their role to ensure adequate performance, according to the Notetaker Training webpage.

Note taking responsibilities include attending each class session as required by the instructor, maintaining regular communication with the student, providing copies of notes in a timely and agreed-upon manner, and ensuring confidentiality at all times.





