Indulge in self care at the Oasis Wellness Center

The Oasis Wellness Center celebrated its nine-year anniversary on Sept. 25 showcasing “Welcome to Wellness: Daydream Delights” to inform more students of the services offered at the center and other organizations on campus.

Condor, the manager of the Oasis Wellness Center, was the event organizer, “We invited everyone on campus that has anything to do with wellness to highlight what they do.”

Twelve collaborator tables like the Parent Scholar Resource Center, Basic Needs Office, Marilyn Magaram Center, Klotz Student Health Center and University Counseling Services were available for students to visit and learn what resources are provided for them and their families.

Each table had a QR code that the attendees could scan to enter into a prize giveaway, where the top prize was a Nintendo Switch. Free pizza and water were provided to attendees as they explored the various resources.

Throughout the event, wellness classes offered students opportunities to practice mindfulness and build confidence. The Veterans Resource Center hosted a progressive muscle relaxation and guided imagery session. Strength United led a class called Recognize, Accept, Investigate, and Nurture (RAIN) and the Institute for Community Health and Wellbeing hosted a listening body awareness activity.

“This is beneficial because of the resources and because this place is so peaceful,” said Tyra Quiachon. “It’s more open and the vibe is much more relaxing.”

The new services include compression boots for neurolymphatic draining, therabody smart goggles that ease eye strain and headaches, and red light therapy for both the face and body.

“We did product demonstrations, interviews, focus groups, questionnaires, call to actions on social media, to find out what the future of the Oasis should look like and what they should offer. [The students] chose all these things and that’s how we ended up here today,” said Condor.

“Daydream Delights” was the first event of the Oasis Wellness Center in celebration of World Dream Day, an initiative that encourages individuals to reflect on their goals and dreams. This event also featured an evening component called “Evening Bliss”, where students could create their own scents, relax by the SRC Rec pool or participate in a sound bath.

The Oasis Wellness Center is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The center is located across the University Student Union at the lower level.