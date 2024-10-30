The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Miccaihuitl: A night of altars, music and ancestral honor at CSUN

Sophia Cano, Reporter
October 30, 2024
Photo courtesy of M.E.Ch.A de CSUN on instagram @mecha.de.csun

M.E.Ch.A de CSUN, Colita de Rana, and the Chicana/o/x Studies Department are teaming up to host Miccaihuitl, a Día de los Muertos celebration, on the Chicanx House lawn from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. this Friday, Nov. 1.

Miccaihuitl will feature Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) altars from various programs along with food, vendors and performances from the Ancestral Cultural Program. Attendees can look forward to a range of performances including those of Ballet Folklórico de Aztlan and DJ Mestizo.

“We are going to be having student performers, food trucks, and of course vendors. This event has been going on since the ‘90s, and this year we’re stepping away from [the way it is traditionally held],” said Vice President of M.E.Ch.A and Public Relation Specialist Sam Torres.

“There’s going to be workshops as well and teach-ins, and these altars are going to be presented for everybody,” said Torres.

The event will also feature creative art workshops from the Art 385L class, where attendees can make paper calaveras (skulls), marigold headbands, mini pinatas, picture frames and alebrijes, creatures believed to guide spirits to the afterlife.

One of the event’s opening moments will be an “ancestral cry”, in which community members can call out the name of loved ones, inviting their spirit to join the celebration.

“It’s a very significant part to call out to our ancestors. And the ancestral cry is when people come in and they’re allowed to take the stage, it’s an open mic, and anybody can shout the name of a person that they want to remember, a loved one who has passed,” said Torres.

Although Miccaihuitl it is typically a two-day event, this year’s event will be condensed to one day while still offering the same cultural content and significance.

“This year is going to be a little bit different, but we’re expecting it to be just as big, and we’re expecting to go with just the same passion and same tradition and cultural importance as previous years,” said Torres.

