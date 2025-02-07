The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial

Arcadia raises $100,000 for Eaton Fire relief

Quinn Alexander, Editor in Chief
February 7, 2025
Quinn Alexander

Steps away from the foothills burned by the Eaton Fire three weeks prior, the city of Arcadia raised $100,000 during their Lunar New Year Festival on Feb. 2. Downtown Arcadia President Erik Whal says it was not just about welcoming the Year of the Snake but celebrating with a purpose.

“This year has special emphasis on those that were affected by the fires in Altadena, Pasadena, even Pacific Palisades,” Whal said. “Really, it’s anybody that was affected by that because the community extends far beyond just those burned areas.”

The Arcadia Education Foundation, Performing Arts Foundation, Arcadia Unified School District (AUSD), and Downtown Arcadia hosted the Big Red Envelope Donation Drive. The money raised will go to 25 AUSD teachers, staff and families who lost their homes in the fires. Individuals who donated were entered into a raffle for community-given prizes.

Volunteers sell raffle tickets for the Big Red Envelope Donation Drive during Arcadia’s 2nd annual Lunar New Year Celebration. Proceeds will go to families affected by the Eaton Fire. (Quinn Alexander)

“This is all volunteer-based. And those individuals are providing tickets to not only Kendrick Lamar, but I’ve seen Dodger tickets,” Whal said. “The people just provide these things, and if there’s anything we can do to help support what’s going on though, that’s the idea.”

Among the supporters was Pro Tempore Mayor Sharon Kwan, who posed for photos with donors and handed out tickets for the opening weekend of the action film Love Hurts, starring her brother Ke Huy Quan.

Kwan is set to become Mayor in April, making her one of the first Asian-American women to hold a City Council seat in Arcadia. She says her goal is to cultivate a community that lives in harmony.

“We still have, you know, about less than half [the community] that are non-Asian. I want to do a good bridge,” Kwan said. “I would like to see more – like in this event – more diversity showing. It’s not just the Asian. Any ethnic background can come and experience the different cultures.”

According to the California Census, over 57% of Arcadia’s community identified as Asian. Despite the sizable representation, this is only the city’s second time hosting a Lunar New Year celebration.

Lunar New Year Festival Chair Steve Rhee introduces guest speakers before Lunar New Year Celebration on Feb. 2, 2025. (Quinn Alexander)

“For many, many years, it just – it just bothered me,” Steve Rhee said, Chair of the Lunar New Year Festival. “I took it upon myself to bug our team members over there for 4 or 5 years. Finally, we fundraised enough money, got enough sponsors, got enough support throughout the city– including the city of Arcadia – to host its event.”

No structures were lost or damaged in the fire in Arcadia, but Public Works Services reported that 133 trees and at least 150 tree limbs were downed. While the city sustained minimal damage, some in the community living in the neighboring areas lost everything.

“We have a lot of teachers, staff, city staff and a lot of residents. They also have families that live in Altadena,” Kwan said. “We want to raise money to help them so that they can overcome the problem that they have.”

The donation drive has been extended until the end of February. The Downtown Arcadia website has more information.

“Read up about our efforts and there’s a donate button,” said Rhee. “If you could please dig deep and think of the family members who lost everything. They have no homes. They have to start this rebuilding journey. I couldn’t imagine going through what they’re going through and it breaks my heart. ”

aViNOQ2SbvrJzRoy17gfXXXvxlVwZWMLgkm0Ax5W
Quinn Alexander
Downtown Arcadia mascot Perdy Peacock waves at attendees watching the parade in the city's 2nd annual Lunar New Year Celebration on Feb.2, 2025.
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Communities
A.S. chair of diversity, equity and inclusion Omar Jwainat, Deaf CSUNians' Vice President Martha Jaimes-Suazo, guest speaker Zachary Lotane and students strike a funny pose on Thursday, Nov. 21
‘Deaf people do not need to be fixed’: students strengthen understanding during AS DEI week
CSUN Therapist Amy Rosenblatt helping student at Trans Day of Remembrance event outside the USU on Nov. 20,2024.
Pride Center remembers transgender lives during awareness week
Brie Loskota showcases river exercises from individuals in different locations from the past.
Building Peace Through Self-Awareness and Connection
Indian Students Association preparing for Puja on Nov. 2.
Creating a sense of home: Indian Students Association celebrates Diwali
Photo courtesy of Matt Baram.
Hillel 818 Associate Director dies after six year battle with cancer
Diwali 2024: How CSUN Students Can Celebrate The Festival of Lights
Diwali 2024: How CSUN Students Can Celebrate The Festival of Lights
More in Featured
Protestors congregate on the 101 Freeway during a protest of President Donald Trump's anti-immigration policies in Los Angeles, Calif., on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025.
‘La raza unida, jamás será vencida’
CSUN forward Grady Lewis going up for a dunk vs. Cal Poly on Dec. 7, 2024
CSUN’s defense stands tall, shuts down CSUB in rematch win
Protesters walk down the onramp to the 101 Freeway during a protest against deportation and I.C.E raids.
LA Protests and 'A Day Without Immigrants'
CSUN clubs gain more visibility at the Meet the Clubs event
A man waves the Mexican flag on the 101 Freeway in front of three California Highway Patrol cars during a protest of President Donald Trump's anti-immigration policies in Los Angeles, Calif., on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Hundreds of protestors joined him after, resulting in a freeway closure.
101 Freeway shuts down as thousands protest
Christian Ruiz-Mendoza, Cesar Hernandez and Abel Cecchi (left to right) jam out and play their instruments at the same time
CSUN students shine in fire relief jazz show
More in News
Community members learn about the plants and sustainability during the MLK Day of Service on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, at the CSUN G.A.R.D.E.N.
Students plant seeds for MLK Day of Service
Volunteer Income Tax Association (VITA) Clinic, California State University, Northridge.
Accessible tax resources: CSUN VITA Clinic
Illustration by Tania Huerta
What to Expect at Spring Fest 2025
Creating Space for Queer Students of Color: One Black Student’s Fight for Inclusion
Creating Space for Queer Students of Color: One Black Student’s Fight for Inclusion
Welcome sign at the entrance of one of the two areas in the Marilyn Magaram Wellness Garden in the Sequoia Hall Courtyard on the CSUN campus on Wednesday, November 20, 2024.
Plant Yourself in Campus Life: Join the Community Garden
Gerardo Lemus Ramos poses for a photo at the National Center On Deafness (NCOD) at CSUN Dec. 4, 2024.
Gerardo’s Journey: ‘Don’t judge a book by its cover’