Unite and Sing: The Veterans Resource Center Connects Students and Veterans During ‘Karaoke Like in Oki’

The Veterans Resource Center (VRC) in the University Student Union was decorated from the entrance to the deepest corners with fake spiderwebs, candles and plastic skulls. Students and staff were encouraged to dress up for the center’s second karaoke night of the semester, titled, “Karaoke Like in Oki” from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24.

The VRC holds three karaoke nights a semester, but typically provides a space to study along with programs, resources and information for veterans. This karaoke night’s theme, hosted by Ali Yaghtin-Mirshekar, was a night of fun in Okinawa, Japan, complete with a buffet of sushi for students.

Yaghtin-Mirshekar has been a Marine for three years, and is continuing his service as a student at CSUN majoring in political science. He plans to go back full time as an officer once he receives his degree. He also shared how most veterans who visit the center, like himself, have come back from working in combat zones,

“Coming back to a setting where people don’t know much about that world and don’t have certain experiences and trauma that we carry, it’s hard for us to relate to people and relate to our fellow nonmilitary counterparts and students,” Yaghtin-Mirshekar said. “So events and places like these allow us to do just that. We’re sharing a fun time.”

Most students who visit are nonmilitary affiliated, while the others are dependents, children or veterans.

Mark Luafau, a junior psychology student, dedicated a couple of songs to his partner, including “I Want It That Way” by the Backstreet Boys and “Now and Forever” by Richard Marx.

“It just seemed like a cool event,” Luafau said, explaining how he gained interest in coming in after he saw the advertisement on social media.

Heaver Hake, a psychology major, found the flier alongside her friends in their art class. Hake participated in a couple of songs as well, including “WILDFLOWER” by Billie Eilish.

“We just came one day,” Hake said, gesturing to her friend group. “The vibe is immaculate.”

Gallery • 3 Photos Julia Torres Heaver Hake is cheered on by her friends as she sings along to Billie Eilish's "WALLFLOWER" during "Karaoke like an Oki" at the Veterans Resource Center on Oct. 24. Hake was one of the several students volunteers at the event.

While the center does have an events assistant, everyone who works there plans and hosts their own event that they resonate with. Alongside hosting all three of the karaoke nights, Yaghtin-Mirshekar was in charge of planning a 9/11 memorial, a barbecue and a vets vs cadets flag football game.

“We all help each other, it’s very cool,” Yaghtin-Mirshekar said. “Especially the veterans that come in here, we love each other. We really do connect. There’s something awesome about this place that really connects everyone.”

Veterans Resource Center Manager, Robert Graves, managed to drop by the event. He praised Yaghtin-Mirshekar’s “phenomenal job” on the “whole shebang,” and encouraged newcomers to get some sushi and volunteer for a song. Graves is also a Marine Corps veteran who served for 10 years.

Yaghtin-Mirshekar explained how these karaoke nights serve as a way to bridge students together, which is one of the three pillars of the VRC. The three pillars; bridge, connect, support, are all about veterans coming back to a college campus with a lot of younger students who do not share the experiences most veterans go through in active combat.

“One of our many events, more of a lighthearted event,” Yaghtin-Mirshekar said. “It’s more of an event that everyone can do. Everyone can relate to it, everyone can sing, whether you’ve been in the military or not, you can come and sing.”

Building on the event’s spirit of inclusivity, Chris Vanhouten, veteran and kinesiology major, emphasized the sense of camaraderie it creates.

“It’s not like when you’re deployed,” Vanhouten said. “A little for some of them if they are not from this area. It’s a little different, it’s usually just people you’re living with, but it gives them a good taste. They come and have fun, everyone has a good time.”

Staying towards the end to help clean up, Vanhouten shared how the VRC usually gets a lot of people to attend events like these and often have visitors on non-event days.

For more information regarding the Veterans Resource Center and any upcoming events, follow their Instagram page or their official USU web page.