Big Party, big impact: Students mobilize for Presidential Election Day

Madeleine Christian, Reporter
November 5, 2024
Madeleine Christian
Students wait in line to cast their ballot outside Redwood Hall, Northridge, California on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.

On the eve of the 2024 presidential election CSUN Associated Student Lobby Corps hosted a Big Party (Political Awareness Registration Turnout Youthquake) event on the Library Lawn from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Campus clubs and organizations set up booths on Nov. 4, each highlighting one proposition on this year’s ballot and explaining how it could affect CSUN students. Attendees participated in activities aimed at informing them about the issues while also winning prizes for participation.

Richie Quiroga, a member of Lobby Corps, hoped the event would engage students in the voting process.

“We have some organizations and clubs showing the propositions that are being voted on, just basically informing students on what’s going on in the election this year,” said Quiroga. “We’re focused on voter registration, policy making and just getting the word out on what policies are being made in California and the U.S. as well.”

Representatives from various organizations, including the Women’s Research and Resource Center to the CSUN Turning Point USA came together to emphasize the importance of voting up and down the ballot.

Turning Point USA President Aurora Coulombe hosted a game of Presidential Jeopardy at the organization’s booth and handed out pins and stickers to winners. However, the group’s participation in the Big Party went beyond trivia. The organization hoped that students would vote in this election without fear of the social repercussions.

“Our goal is just to advocate for free speech without backlash,” says Coulombe. “There’s a lot of people– you say something not in the mainstream you kind of get backlash against that. Allow people to express their opinions without fear (or they will) miss out on opportunities on campus.”

Nicolette Parra, representative from the Matador Democrats Club, understands the pressures and anxieties that come with voting, especially in such a divisive election. She aimed to help students mitigate those fears with the proper knowledge needed to make a confident vote.

“I feel like a lot of students feel like politics is so scary and (they) have no idea what’s going on,” says Parra. “Politics can be scary at times, but I feel like actually learning what’s on the ballot, knowing the propositions properly and actually knowing the candidates who not only represent you, but are going to work for you.”

Although games and prizes will not impact the election outcome, events like these are aimed to make participation more engaging and help students feel more confident voting amid heightened political tension.

Make sure to cast your ballot before voting ends tonight, Nov. 5 2024 at 8 p.m.

