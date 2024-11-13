The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial

Like A Dragon: Yakuza review—A mixed bag and distorted dragon

Nyan Gavino, Reporter
November 13, 2024
Courtesy of Sega/Amazon MGM Studios

Amazon Prime Video’s Like A Dragon: Yakuza may share a title with the popular video game series, but the adaption feels unfamiliar to fans. Through the six episodes that this action-crime drama unfolds, almost none of it feels in the spirit of Yakuza. From the very first episode, fans of the series will recognize that this is a very different portrayal of the Dragon of Dojima.

The series follows Kiryu Kazuma, a Yakuza who is falsely imprisoned for a decade after taking the blame for his sworn brother, Nishiki, after the murder of their patriarch. This is a plot point present within the Prime Video adaptation, but the story diverges from what fans expect.

The adaptation is a loose retelling of the first Yakuza game, originally published by Sega for the PlayStation 2. Since then, the franchise has grown with over 20 releases on multiple platforms, including with mainline games, remakes and spinoffs. The show plot unfolds across two timelines,1995 and 2005, presenting the past and present of each character before Kiryu’s imprisonment.

While many characters from the series are present but they are altered. Kiryu (Ryoma Takeuchi), shares some similarities with his counterpart but never fully embodies the character. The actor does a solid job portraying the Dragon of Dojima, but never fully embodies the spirit of the character.

His opposite, Nishiki (Kento Kaku), shares the same fate. Yumi (Yuumi Kawai), Kiryu’s main love interest in the game, is an almost completely unrecognizable character here.

Courtesy of Sega/Amazon MGM Studios

Fan favorites like Goro Majima, Haruka Sawamura and Taiga Saejima are all sidelined in this adaptation and not given much to do. Although they appear in a few episodes, it seems the writers had no idea what to do with them. Haruka is one of the most important characters in the original game, but within the show she is relegated to a plot device.

There are many examples of characters with changed backstories and personalities that will be hard for fans to ignore as the show progresses.

Kamurocho is the main setting of both the game and the show, is a crime ridden district inspired by Tokyo’s Kabukicho in Shinjuku. The vibrant and neon-soaked city that looks great in this portrayal. The cast and crew beautifully brought the iconic streets of Kamurocho to life and it definitely serves as a success for this adaptation.

Sets, costumes and cinematography are handled extremely well; though some early episodes feature lackluster action choreography and editing. Like A Dragon: Yakuza is a very visually appealing glimpse into Kiryu’s saga.

In the video games, combat is known for being brutal and visceral, often utilizing “heat” actions–powerful animations used to defeat enemies. This adaptation omits the heat actions entirely, seemingly to reinforce a more realistic tone.

The action sequence in Like A Dragon: Yakuza leaves much to be desired, especially when compared to the dynamic combat that defines the video games. Many action scenes are difficult to follow due to quick editing and jarring jarring cinematography make them difficult to follow. This problem mainly affects the first few episodes, while the final few do a better job capturing the action and decent choreography. Even still, the games far outshine this adaptation in the action department and it should’ve been a higher priority to get right for a series that is so deeply rooted in it.

Although unfaithful to the games, this retelling is by no means an all bad experience. The early episodes often feel slow, but the pace picks up as the show continues. By the final episodes, the adaptation manages to be entertaining. Unfortunately, many fans might not stick with it long enough to see it find its footing. Following the pattern of changes, the show also ends very differently than the first game, concluding with a cliffhanger and unsolved plot points that could carry over into a second season.

The choices to alter the narrative and characters raises the question: Who this show is for? Like A Dragon: Yakuza often feels like an unrelated crime drama with a Yakuza theme placed on top of it, with the content of this adaptation not being nearly strong enough to bring any new fans into the franchise. Without the Like A Dragon or Yakuza title, this show would likely fly under the radar and have no audience to back it.

Fans craving a portrayal that embodies the energy of the games would have better luck watching the 2007 film adaptation, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, directed by Takashi Miike. Although difficult to find, the film does a much better job capturing the both serious and often goofy nature of the games.
Anyone interested in the series might still find enjoyment in this adaptation, despite its differences. Like A Dragon: Yakuza offers a varied retelling of the source material, though hardcore fans may be left disappointed.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
Start Menu
Sparking! Zero Review: What-If stories with explosive fights and challenges
Silent Hill 2 Protagonist, James Sunderland, looking at himself in a mirror, existentially pondering his arrival at Silent Hill. Captured on PS5.
Review: Silent Hill 2’s Remake Revives the Franchise with a Stellar Reimagining
CSUN Theatre's second production, "Guarded" was hosted in the Little Theatre in Nordhoff Hall on Oct. 16-19.
CSUN Theater Production, ‘Guarded.’ Blends humor and Heartache
Photo courtesy of Acasola.
CSUN’s ‘A Cappella’ Group, Acasola unites voices and cultivates leaders
Sandra O’Neill speaking with students.
Two-Time Emmy award-winning Journalist, Sandra O’Neill, inspires students during presentation
Conductor, John Roscigno, leading the orchestra
Art and Music Collide at the CSUN Symphony Orchestra performing ‘The Planets’
More in Culture
Panelists left to right Patrick Johnson, Tyrone Fox, Shanté Morgan, Dr. Lizbeth Gant Britton and Dr. Cedric Hackett.
Africana Studies: Past and future unite
Beekeeper Keith Roberts shows off bees in their hive to students waiting in line for honey tasting.
CSUN Associated Student Takes Flight and Promotes Sustainability With “Save the Bees” Event
Indian Students Association preparing for Puja on Nov. 2.
Creating a sense of home: Indian Students Association celebrates Diwali
Member of Kalpulli Tlahhuicole stands in a line with other members after performing at Dia de los Muertos event on Nov. 1, 2024
Annual "Miccaihuitl” event connects loved ones with family and community
Chappell Roan's TikTok account (left) and Elon Musk's X account (right) on their election thoughts.
How are celebrity endorsements shaping the 2024 Presidential Election?
Posters and roses decorate a table as Black Student Union students and members pass out candles for attendees as they arrive at the Candlelight Ceremony for Marcellus Williams in Plaza Del Sol on Oct. 29.
BSU holds candlelight vigil for Marcellus Williams
More in Featured
To Bemoan a Brother: A Study in Vietnamese Grief
To Bemoan a Brother: A Study in Vietnamese Grief
File Photo: Midfielder Jorge Solorzano, 7, two shots on goal was not enough to convert into real goals as the Matadors goes scoreless against the Pacific Tigers at the Matadors Performance Field in Northridge, Calif., on Sept. 5, 2024.
Coach Davila Talks Men’s Soccer All-Big West Selections
A CSUN student places American flags on the Library Lawn in honor of fallen veterans. Thursday Sept. 11, 2024, Northridge, Calif. Photo by Solomon O. Smith
A Veteran’s Day reminder: the United States military deserves better than Trump
Photo Courtesy of CSUN Athletics; Women's Golf, Nicole Tanoue
Fall Recap: Women’s Golf Wraps up Season on High Note
Libero Paige Sentes, 2, sees the ball is out, scoring against UC San Diego on Saturday, October 12, 2024, at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif.
Looking Ahead: Women’s Volleyball Coach Montoya Talks Final Road Stretch
Photo courtesy of Matt Baram.
Hillel 818 Associate Director dies after six year battle with cancer