Preview: Women’s Volleyball Looks to End Season on a High Note

Ryan Romero, Sports Editor
November 14, 2024
Benjamin Hanson
CSUN Women’s Volleyball players react to missing a block during a game against Long Beach at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif., on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024.

After a promising start to the season, the CSUN women’s volleyball team suffered a tough stretch during their Big West campaign, dropping to 8-17. With four games left in the season, the team could end their season on a positive note as they look to try and come home with a win as the Matadors will be finishing up a three game road trip on Thursday. CSUN will head to Davis to take on the Aggies at the University Credit Union Pavillion.

The Matadors (8-17, 3-11) are coming off back to back losses to UC Santa Barbara and Cal Poly. While UC Davis (15-8, 10-4) are tied for first in the conference along with Cal Poly and Hawaii and are looking for a top seed in the Big West.

And with a road matchup against the Aggies, Thursday’s night’s matchup proves to be another tough contest for CSUN.

CSUN head coach Aquiles Montoya noted that despite the difficult road matchup, the Matadors still have a lot to play for going into the final stages of the year.

“I don’t think this year is lost yet, and I still think that we get the opportunity to play great opponents,” Montoya said. “Regardless of what happens after that, if there is a future, why not just go after these as if they are.”

Looking ahead to Saturday, CSUN will be hosting UC Riverside (9-18, 4-10 Big West) for its home finale. CSUN will be honoring seniors, Layla Cederlind and Autumn Rojelio in Saturday’s contest.

And with just two of 17 rostered players graduating, Montoya talked about how although the team will celebrate their accomplishments, the remaining players will be looking at Saturday’s and remaining games as experiences for the 2025 year.

“The really exciting thing is we want to honor our seniors, and luckily, we get to go up against some really good opponents,” Montoya said. “For some of them they could be looking at this as ‘hey this is experience,’ because we are returning 15 of 17 from this roster next year.”

CSUN will close out the year with another roadtrip to finish the 2024 season.

The Matadors will be heading down to La Jolla taking on UC San Diego before heading to Long Beach State to end the season.

CSUN vs. UC Davis will be available for streaming on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

