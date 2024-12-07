The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial

Raising awareness and advocating for accurate representation on World AIDS Day

Aranza Garduno-Santana, Contributor
December 7, 2024
Illustration by Tania Huerta

The CSUN Pride Center hosted a World AIDS Day event to destigmatize the conversation surrounding HIV and AIDS and raise awareness on campus.

The event took place on Monday, Dec. 2 at the University Student Union Pride Center, where staff members Vesper Martinez and Quinn Island opened with an educational presentation about HIV and AIDS.

“World AIDS Day is an event centered around trying to bring awareness to AIDS and HIV, and celebrating the lives of folks who we have lost in the AIDS epidemic [or] pandemic,” said Martinez.

In addition to honoring those impacted by the AIDS epidemic, Martinez emphasized the importance of education on sexual health, particularly for college students.

“I [also] think it’s really important because statistically speaking, one out of four college students contract an STD,” said Martinez. “And I think education about it is very important to prevent that, and even bring it to a much lower rate.”

According to HIV.gov, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) impairs the immune system, making it more difficult for the body to combat infections and diseases. If untreated HIV can lead to AIDS, or acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, which represents the most advanced stage of the infection.

The conversation about HIV and AIDS encouraged attendees to express their opinions and experiences about sex education and HIV and AIDS representation in the media.

Island believes that having representation of HIV and AIDS in the media can help spread awareness.

“It is a good idea to have a good representation [of HIV and AIDS] in the media, because it can be very real. I feel like for some people, they don’t even know it exists,” said Island.

The history of HIV and AIDS along with the ACT UP movement was brought into conversation to inform the attendees about the brutal treatments of those who were affected by the HIV and AIDS epidemic. The CDC states that in the 1980s, AIDS became a significant cause of death among young people in the United States. It was estimated that over 100,000 people died during the epidemic.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Featured
View of the stage at the Soraya Performance Arts Theatre, where the event was held on Nov. 19.
AI and the Future of Work: Collaboration, Not Competition
Illustration by Amy Sandoval
Early Psychological Support: A Mandatory School Program for Tracking Student Well-being
CSUN Women's Water Polo Schedule release via GoMatadors/Athletic Department
CSUN Women’s Water Polo Releases 2025 Season Lineup
Women's Volleyball Narrowly Wins Senior Night
CSUN Powwow Celebrates Native Culture for 39th Year
‘It’s about empowerment’: 39th Annual CSUN Powwow celebrates tradition
‘It’s about empowerment’: 39th Annual CSUN Powwow celebrates tradition
More in News
Photo courtesy of Cultivating Local Knowledge.
Cultivating Local Knowledge’s First Seed Swap Preview: Learning and Exchanging
A.S. chair of diversity, equity and inclusion Omar Jwainat, Deaf CSUNians' Vice President Martha Jaimes-Suazo, guest speaker Zachary Lotane and students strike a funny pose on Thursday, Nov. 21
‘Deaf people do not need to be fixed’: students strengthen understanding during AS DEI week
CSUN Therapist Amy Rosenblatt helping student at Trans Day of Remembrance event outside the USU on Nov. 20,2024.
Pride Center remembers transgender lives during awareness week
Comrades of the Freedom Socialist Party attending a Post Election: A Call To Action event on Nov. 16.
Activists gather at Solidarity Hall LA to address post-election concerns
CSUN student abroad in Korea: Their thoughts and experiences abroad
CSUN student abroad in Korea: Their thoughts and experiences abroad
Poster advertising CTVA 415L - Latin American Cinema Course, coming Spring 2025.
CTVA Offers Latin American Cinema Course in Spring 2025 Semester