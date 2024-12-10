Holiday Market Brings Life to Student Art

As fall semester comes to an end, the CSUN Art Department combined its annual ceramics sale with other art clubs in a new Holiday Market event. The event took place on Dec. 2, 3 and 7 at the Art and Design Center room 319-510, displaying a variety of art pieces including prints, totes and paintings.

“We asked the ceramic guild if they would be okay with us combining their market with the rest of the clubs,” said President of the Graduate Arts Association Kat Tagorda. “They graciously welcomed us and shared this with us so we were able to invite sculpture, printmaking, illustration, painting and then photography, eventually two other clubs that are not really part of the department.”

The Ceramics Guild hosts an annual art sale as a way to raise funds for their participation in the annual National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts (NCECA). NCECA’s annual conference brings together approximately 6,000 members from the U.S. and abroad, offering opportunities for presenters, demonstrations, networking and exhibitions.

The involvement of other art clubs allowed the Holiday Market to offer more members and students opportunities to apply for conferences like NCECA and plan for what is beyond CSUN. To engage attendees to become more involved and participate, the market included plenty of giveaways and workshops such as stickers, a free collage workshop and a $2 papermaking workshop.

“It’s really nice seeing people just passing by, and then being really inspired. Some people are already joining our club,” said Ashley Ortiz Ramirez, president of the In the Loop knitting and crochet club. “And it’s really nice seeing people buy gifts for another person and then be like ‘oh my gosh, this is exactly what I was looking for.’” By Wednesday, Dec. 3, Ramirez had sold out of her artwork.

Students would often arrive in big groups to explore the sale with friends, and many who attended the event would often return later.

“I saw that they posted about this, and there were a lot more mediums involved. This is my fourth visit in two days. I love seeing people create,” said Drestine Leogo, a communications disorder major.