Women’s Basketball Falls to Cal Poly, Look Ahead to Cal Baptist

Ryan Romero, Sports Editor
December 11, 2024
Aliyah Hinckley
The CSUN bench celebrates after scoring against Cal Poly on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif.
CSUN guard Erica Adams, 20, talks with Head Coach Angie Ned while a teammate shoots free throws during the game against Cal Poly on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif. (Aliyah Hinckley)

With CSUN returning home on Saturday afternoon to host the visiting Cal Poly Mustangs, the team had their sights set on a bounce back win after losing in their conference opener to UC Riverside on Thursday.

Instead CSUN (2-6, 0-2) suffered a 58-45 loss to Cal Poly (4-5, 1-1) in their conference home
opener, extending the Matadors losing streak to six games.

After the game, CSUN head coach Angie Ned and players were made unavailable for comment.

Although the Matadors were able to keep it close throughout the majority of the game, CSUN was unable to contain the Mustangs on defense as Cal Poly shot 41.2 percent from the field throughout the game.

Cal Poly guard Ashley Hiraki, 31, and CSUN guard Kayla Hopson, 2, both go for the ball during the game against Cal Poly on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif. (Aliyah Hinckley)

Since the CSUN losing skid began back in early November with a loss to USC, the Matadors have had problems limiting their opponents’ scoring opportunities. CSUN has allowed their opponents to score 86.4 points per game over the five games prior to their game vs. Cal Poly.

CSUN struggled to contain Cal Poly guard Mary Carter, who delivered an 18-point, 10 rebound double-double. She was one of three players to score in the double figures for the Mustangs as forward Sierra Lichtie and guard Annika Shah joined their teammate scoring 17 and 13 points, respectively.

Cal Poly outscored CSUN in three of the four quarters with the Matadors only outscoring the Mustangs 16-14 in the third. Shooting 26.4 percent throughout the game, the Matadors were unable to break out on offense to win the game. The team scored 20 points in the paint but struggled from beyond the arc, going just 2-for-18.

At the end of the game, the CSUN women’s basketball team high fives opponent, Cal Poly, including former head coach Carlene Mitchell, who is now the assistant coach of Cal Poly, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif. (Aliyah Hinckley)

CSUN guard Erica Adams and forward Morgan Edwards both contributed with 11 points throughout the game. It was one of the best games of the season from forward Alondra Lizama set a new career-high in points. She scored 7 points while shooting 3-for-7 from the field.

With back-to-back conference losses the Matadors need to respond as the team now looks to break their current six game losing streak with a team Ned knows all too well, California Baptist.

On Wednesday, Dec. 11, the Matadors host Lancers. It will be the first time Ned will face her former team. Before being hired at CSUN, Ned spent 10 seasons as a member of the CBU coaching staff as an associate head coach and recruiting coordinator for their program.

CBU sits with a 1-9 record. Ned and the Matadors will have the perfect opportunity to bounce back and get back in the win column as the team prepares to finish out their non-conference portion of the schedule within the next two weeks.

The game will tip-off at 6 p.m. and be held at the Premier America Credit Union Arena with the game being broadcast on ESPN+.

CSUN guard Morgan Edwards, 4, drives to the hoop while being defended by Cal Poly point guard Annika Shah, 2, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif. (Aliyah Hinckley)
CSUN Head Coach Angie Ned tells her player to move towards the ball and run the play during the game against Cal Poly on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif. (Aliyah Hinckley)
