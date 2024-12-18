The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial

USC’s Explosive Second Half Ends CSUN’s Upset Bid in 90-69 Non-Conference Battle

Gabriel Duarte, Sports Editor
December 21, 2024
Michael Moreno
Matador forward Mahmoud Fofana, 11, drives to the basket for a layup while being defended by USC Trojan players at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, Calif., on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024.

After nearly a two week long break, the CSUN men’s basketball team made their return to the hardwood as they traveled down the 405 Freeway to take on the USC Trojans in one of their last non-conference games of the season.

The Matadors nearly went into halftime leading against the only power conference foe the team faces this season, but fell short as the Trojans used an explosive second half to come out on top 90-69 at the Galen Center.

CSUN had an 11 day break in between their Dec. 7 game at Cal Poly and their Dec. 18 game at USC.

CSUN head coach Andy Newman said that despite the long stretch of no games, the team didn’t seem to be negatively affected by the break.

CSUN Head Coach Andy Newman talks to the referee after Matador guard P.J. Fuller II, 4, was issued a technical foul after the referee believed Fuller’s three-point celebration was a bit excessive at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, Calif., on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024. (Michael Moreno)

“Obviously that can go one of two ways, it can either keep you out of rhythm or it could be good for the players and give them a little rest. So I think it was good,” Newman said. “Our guys came out and played good in the first half, so I don’t think it was a rhythm problem. I was happy with the effort and I wouldn’t do it any different.”

It was another big game from CSUN’s star forward Keonte Jones. The senior forward registered his sixth double-double of the season and had 17 points, 10 rebounds, four blocks, and three assists in the loss. Jones has finished in double-digits every game so far for the Matadors.

“He’s super steady, he impacts the game in a lot of great ways for us,” Newman noted. “He’s terrific. We need him to keep going and keep rolling forward for us and we’re gonna have a great year.”

Despite the long layoff, the Matadors’ offense didn’t skip a beat and got into a back-and-forth shootout in the first half with the Trojans.

Although CSUN jumped out to a hot start, it felt like anything they did was in vain as USC had one of the best shooting nights of the season. The Trojans finished the game 12-19 from behind the arc for a whopping 63.2 percent. From the field, USC shot 46.9 percent compared to CSUN’s 40.7 percent.

Simply put, it was not the Matadors night as they ran into an unstoppable force in the Trojans’ offense.

Matador guard Scotty Washington, 12, rises up for the layup over Trojan defender Matt Knowling, 3, at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, Calif., on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024. (Michael Moreno)

The first half saw CSUN exchange blows with USC, but interestingly enough, the Matadors only lead for 1:01. After crawling back from a 12-point USC lead, CSUN managed to jump ahead during the final few minutes of the half. The Matadors almost went into the half with a 39-37 lead before USC guard Kevin Patton Jr. hit a three-point shot at the buzzer to give USC the one point lead heading into the half.

The second half belonged to USC from the jump as the Trojans opened the half with an 11-point run. From there, CSUN faced an uphill battle, one that they would not overcome.

USC guard Chibuzo Agbo ended with a game-high 23 points on 6-10 shooting, including 5-7 from three.

The Matadors have only two non-conference games left on their schedule before resuming Big West play. CSUN will host back-to-back home games for the first time all season as Chicago State travels to the Premier America Credit Union Arena on Dec. 21 before hosting La Sierra a week later on Dec. 28.

CSUN will look to right the ship with their game vs. Chicago State on Dec. 21. The game is at 11 a.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in CSUN Sports
File Photo: Jadyn Nielsen, 2, is forced out at second base after Alexis Chavez (not pictured) makes a hit and runs to first base at the Matador Diamond on Saturday, April 20, 2024 in Northridge, Cali
CSUN Softball Reveals 2025 Schedule, Faces Tough Tests to Open Season
CSUN Women's Volleyball players react to missing a block during a game against Long Beach at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif., on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024.
The Montoya Effect: CSUN Volleyball Sees Progress Under New Leadership
CSUN mens basketball head coach Andy Newman getting interviewed prior to the second half versus UC Santa Barbara on March 13, 2024.
Column: CSUN AD Chin-Farrell’s Bold Moves Revitalize Athletics with Coaching Hire
File Photo: The CSUN women's basketball head coach, Angie Ned and the team follow behind to high-five and acknowledge each other after losing the game on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
CSUN women’s basketball losing streak extends to four games with loss to Pepperdine
CSUN Hall of Fame Class of 2025. Courtesy of CSUN Athletics
CSUN announces 2025 Hall of Fame class
Photo Courtesy of CSUN Athletics; Women's Tennis Team Shot
Coach Victor Talks Women’s Tennis Fall Season
More in Featured
Women's Tennis Team shot, Photo Courtesy of CSUN Athletics
CSUN Women’s Tennis Unveil 2025 Spring Schedule
The Matador bench celebrates after a made three at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif., on Nov. 27, 2024. The Matadors shot 46 percent from behind the arc.
CSUN suffers a buzzer beater loss to Cal Baptist
The CSUN bench celebrates after scoring against Cal Poly on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif.
Women’s Basketball Falls to Cal Poly, Look Ahead to Cal Baptist
Student Assistant Ola Henui directs a student at the front desk of the Learning Resource Center during the Writer's Block Rumble on Dec. 4 at CSUN.
Breaking Through Writer's Block: CSUN Tutors Help Students Tackle Final Assignments
CSUN forward Grady Lewis and guard PJ Fuller II getting instructions from assistant coach Scott Cutler vs. Cal Poly on Dec. 7, 2024.
CSUN Goes On The Road, Defeats Cal Poly for First Conference Win In Offensive Thriller
Illustration by Maliahguiya Sourgose
Winter break isn’t a break for everyone: How the holidays impact vulnerable students
More in Sports
The men's basketball team are off to a strong start as they secure a win at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024.
CSUN’s Momentum Fades Late In Tough Loss to UCR in Big West Opener
CSUN Women's Water Polo Schedule release via GoMatadors/Athletic Department
CSUN Women’s Water Polo Releases 2025 Season Lineup
Women's Volleyball Narrowly Wins Senior Night
Matador forward Keonte Jones, 7, slams the ball over a Nobel Knight defender which electrified the crowd at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024.
CSUN Starts Strong With 6-2 Record After Thanksgiving Road Trip To Montana
CSUN Women’s Soccer forward Cassidy Imperial-Pham, 18, protects the ball from Hawaii Women’s Soccer defender Zabiola Zamora,19, at the Matador Soccer Field on Oct. 3, 2024.
Column: CSUN Women’s Soccer Shows Progress in Brewer’s Inaugural Season
Left to right: USC women's basketball forward-center Rayah Marshall, 13, and guard Avery Howell, 23, defend against CSUN women's basketball players as CSUN forward Nnenna Orji, 14, makes a screen for guard Erica Adams, 20, to get the ball which is being guarded by Malia Samuels, 10, on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
Resilience and Growth: Erica Adams' Journey as a Matador