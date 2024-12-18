The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial

CSUN Tops UC Davis 73-61, Led by Adams Jr.’s Career-High 28 in Statement Win

Gabriel Duarte, Sports Editor
January 9, 2025
Gabriel Duarte
CSUN guard PJ Fuller (4) looking to make a pass vs. UC Davis on Jan. 4, 2025.

For the first time since the 2020-21 season, the CSUN men’s basketball team defeated UC Davis, snapping a seven-game losing streak to the Aggies. The Matadors came close to beating UC Davis last season at the Premier America Credit Union Arena, but fell short by one point, losing 66-65.

CSUN (11-4, 3-1) got sweet revenge on the Aggies (8-7, 2-2), pulling out the 73-61 win and snapping the nearly four-year long losing streak. The win pushes the Matadors to third place in the Big West.

It was the best game of the season for CSUN forward Marcus Adams Jr., In his third start of the season, he had a career-high 28 points, seven rebounds, and two blocks. It’s back-to-back 20 point games for Adams Jr. as he put up 20 points in the win vs. Cal State Fullerton on Jan. 2.

Adams Jr. said he was feeling good throughout the entire game.

“I was feeling great. I was feeling hot,” Adams Jr. said. “I want to thank my teammates, without them, I wouldn’t be able to hit those open shots and get hot. I thank them and I’m feeling great.”

CSUN head coach Andy Newman acknowledged how important the win over UC Davis is.

“That win feels great, anytime you get a chance to compete against a program like Davis, who is so very-well coached by Coach (Jim) Les and has such good players and come out with a victory, we’re gonna savor this one,” Newman said. “It’s a huge testament to where this program is right now.”

CSUN forward Marcus Adams Jr. (8) taking on a defender vs. UC Davis on Jan. 4, 2025. (Gabriel Duarte)

CSUN forward Keonte Jones had 13 points in the win, but more importantly had an eye-opening 20 rebounds, which is a career-high for Jones. The 15 points and 20 rebounds combine for his eighth double-double of the season.

Jones said the win over the Aggies helps build the Matadors case for a successful run to the postseason.

“This win is very important, every possession and every game matters. It is going to affect what happens in March,” Jones said. “We just gotta pour our hearts out on every possession,” Jones said.

Newman was extremely complimentary of his team captain.

“He’s a monster, he’s the reason why we are winning,” Newman said with a grin. “He’s our leader. We go as he goes. He rebounded as good as I’ve ever seen anybody rebound the ball. I don’t think I’ve ever had a player get 20 rebounds in a game before and it looked effortless out there for him.”

CSUN held UC Davis’ preseason All-Big West guard selection, TY Johnson, to 3-16 shooting from the field. However, Johnson got to the free throw line 14 times and allowed him to finish with 17 points in the losing effort.

Jones said the team’s fundamentals on defense allowed CSUN to hold an effective Aggies’ offense to just 61 points.

“Focus, communication, and playing together. We are a great defensive team and if we stay focused on the defensive end, I feel like it’s hard to score on us,” Jones added.

The Matadors hardly trailed in the game, taking a 10-9 lead with 15:14 left in the opening half and never looking back. CSUN saw their lead balloon up to 13 points when they took a 34-21 lead with 2:46 left in the first half.

CSUN saw their lead jump up to 15 points in the second half as they never trailed once to close out the game.

The Matadors have a huge game coming up on Jan. 9, as they host UC Irvine at the PACU. With a win, it would jump CSUN into second place in the Big West as the Anteaters are currently sitting in second place in the conference. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and tipoff is at 7 p.m.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in CSUN Sports
CSUN senior Keonte Jones, 7, shoots free throws during the game against UC Riverside at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif. on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024
CSUN Comeback Effort Falls Short Against The Anteaters
CSUN forward Marcus Adams Jr. (8) going up for a dunk vs. Cal State Fullerton on Jan. 2, 2025.
CSUN Cruises to Convincing Win Over CSUF, Ties School Record for Made Threes
Matador forward Mahmoud Fofana, 11, drives to the basket for a layup while being defended by USC Trojan players at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, Calif., on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024.
USC’s Explosive Second Half Ends CSUN’s Upset Bid in 90-69 Non-Conference Battle
File Photo: Jadyn Nielsen, 2, is forced out at second base after Alexis Chavez (not pictured) makes a hit and runs to first base at the Matador Diamond on Saturday, April 20, 2024 in Northridge, Cali
CSUN Softball Reveals 2025 Schedule, Faces Tough Tests to Open Season
CSUN Women's Volleyball players react to missing a block during a game against Long Beach at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif., on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024.
The Montoya Effect: CSUN Volleyball Sees Progress Under New Leadership
CSUN mens basketball head coach Andy Newman getting interviewed prior to the second half versus UC Santa Barbara on March 13, 2024.
Column: CSUN AD Chin-Farrell’s Bold Moves Revitalize Athletics with Coaching Hire
More in Featured
Eaton Fire continues to rage across San Gabriel Valley as authorities work to fight the flames.
Death toll rises in L.A. County wildfires
Left to right: Lucius (Paul Mescal) battling General Acacius (Pedro Pascal) in The Colosseum in the film "Gladiator II." Photo courtesy of IMDb.
Review: Gladiator II does entertain, but fights with its own identity
Women's Tennis Team shot, Photo Courtesy of CSUN Athletics
CSUN Women’s Tennis Unveil 2025 Spring Schedule
The Matador bench celebrates after a made three at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif., on Nov. 27, 2024. The Matadors shot 46 percent from behind the arc.
CSUN suffers a buzzer beater loss to Cal Baptist
The CSUN bench celebrates after scoring against Cal Poly on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif.
Women’s Basketball Falls to Cal Poly, Look Ahead to Cal Baptist
Student Assistant Ola Henui directs a student at the front desk of the Learning Resource Center during the Writer's Block Rumble on Dec. 4 at CSUN.
Breaking Through Writer's Block: CSUN Tutors Help Students Tackle Final Assignments
More in Sports
CSUN forward Grady Lewis and guard PJ Fuller II getting instructions from assistant coach Scott Cutler vs. Cal Poly on Dec. 7, 2024.
CSUN Goes On The Road, Defeats Cal Poly for First Conference Win In Offensive Thriller
The men's basketball team are off to a strong start as they secure a win at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024.
CSUN’s Momentum Fades Late In Tough Loss to UCR in Big West Opener
CSUN Women's Water Polo Schedule release via GoMatadors/Athletic Department
CSUN Women’s Water Polo Releases 2025 Season Lineup
Women's Volleyball Narrowly Wins Senior Night
Matador forward Keonte Jones, 7, slams the ball over a Nobel Knight defender which electrified the crowd at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024.
CSUN Starts Strong With 6-2 Record After Thanksgiving Road Trip To Montana
File Photo: The CSUN women's basketball head coach, Angie Ned and the team follow behind to high-five and acknowledge each other after losing the game on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
CSUN women’s basketball losing streak extends to four games with loss to Pepperdine