CSUN Tops UC Davis 73-61, Led by Adams Jr.’s Career-High 28 in Statement Win

For the first time since the 2020-21 season, the CSUN men’s basketball team defeated UC Davis, snapping a seven-game losing streak to the Aggies. The Matadors came close to beating UC Davis last season at the Premier America Credit Union Arena, but fell short by one point, losing 66-65.

CSUN (11-4, 3-1) got sweet revenge on the Aggies (8-7, 2-2), pulling out the 73-61 win and snapping the nearly four-year long losing streak. The win pushes the Matadors to third place in the Big West.

It was the best game of the season for CSUN forward Marcus Adams Jr., In his third start of the season, he had a career-high 28 points, seven rebounds, and two blocks. It’s back-to-back 20 point games for Adams Jr. as he put up 20 points in the win vs. Cal State Fullerton on Jan. 2.

Adams Jr. said he was feeling good throughout the entire game.

“I was feeling great. I was feeling hot,” Adams Jr. said. “I want to thank my teammates, without them, I wouldn’t be able to hit those open shots and get hot. I thank them and I’m feeling great.”

CSUN head coach Andy Newman acknowledged how important the win over UC Davis is.

“That win feels great, anytime you get a chance to compete against a program like Davis, who is so very-well coached by Coach (Jim) Les and has such good players and come out with a victory, we’re gonna savor this one,” Newman said. “It’s a huge testament to where this program is right now.”

CSUN forward Keonte Jones had 13 points in the win, but more importantly had an eye-opening 20 rebounds, which is a career-high for Jones. The 15 points and 20 rebounds combine for his eighth double-double of the season.

Jones said the win over the Aggies helps build the Matadors case for a successful run to the postseason.

“This win is very important, every possession and every game matters. It is going to affect what happens in March,” Jones said. “We just gotta pour our hearts out on every possession,” Jones said.

Newman was extremely complimentary of his team captain.

“He’s a monster, he’s the reason why we are winning,” Newman said with a grin. “He’s our leader. We go as he goes. He rebounded as good as I’ve ever seen anybody rebound the ball. I don’t think I’ve ever had a player get 20 rebounds in a game before and it looked effortless out there for him.”

CSUN held UC Davis’ preseason All-Big West guard selection, TY Johnson, to 3-16 shooting from the field. However, Johnson got to the free throw line 14 times and allowed him to finish with 17 points in the losing effort.

Jones said the team’s fundamentals on defense allowed CSUN to hold an effective Aggies’ offense to just 61 points.

“Focus, communication, and playing together. We are a great defensive team and if we stay focused on the defensive end, I feel like it’s hard to score on us,” Jones added.

The Matadors hardly trailed in the game, taking a 10-9 lead with 15:14 left in the opening half and never looking back. CSUN saw their lead balloon up to 13 points when they took a 34-21 lead with 2:46 left in the first half.

CSUN saw their lead jump up to 15 points in the second half as they never trailed once to close out the game.

The Matadors have a huge game coming up on Jan. 9, as they host UC Irvine at the PACU. With a win, it would jump CSUN into second place in the Big West as the Anteaters are currently sitting in second place in the conference. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and tipoff is at 7 p.m.