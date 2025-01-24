OPINION: Blue State, Red Nation: The Role of California during a Trump Presidency

President-elect Donald Trump has made his intentions clear: push the United States further to the right. That’s why the results of the November election left many Californians reeling.

How does a blue state persist when it feels like the country is moving backwards?

Despite Trump’s public denials of involvement, many of his appointees are closely linked to Project 2025, a conservative roadmap created by the Heritage Foundation that details plans to downsize the federal government and “return the government to the people.”

This dangerous agenda calls for abolishing the teaching of ‘critical race theory’ and ‘gender ideology’ in public schools, cutting federal funding for Planned Parenthood and all other abortion providers, significantly reducing foreign student visas and reducing basic benefits for low-income individuals and families.

According to Reuters, “many of Trump’s closest policy advisers and some of those who are taking high-ranking positions in his administration are heavily involved.”

Apart from Project 2025, Trump’s personal plans include mass deportations and rolling back progressive policies regarding education and health care.

Despite the federal government’s upcoming conservative shift, California must remain a beacon of progressive values.

The state has implemented ambitious climate policy, such as the goal to achieve net zero carbon pollution by 2045. California is also a leader in maintaining LGBTQ+ rights, with anti-discrimination laws including the right to teach and discuss LGBTQ+ issues in schools and the right to use the restrooms consistent with your gender identity, according to the California Department of Justice.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has been vocal about continuing California’s progressive trajectory, regardless of Trump’s plans.

In a statement announcing a special session of the California Legislature with the purpose of preparing legal defenses against Trump, Newsom said, “The freedoms we hold dear in California are under attack — and we won’t sit idle.”

After threats from Trump suggesting withholding of emergency wildfire aid, Newsom and other officials are working to establish a state disaster fund in case federal aid is denied, according to Politico.

But what can Californians do to continue forward during another Trump presidency?



1. Vote in local and state elections.

The earliest upcoming elections in Los Angeles County are March 4, 2025, for Redondo Beach City and Redondo Beach Unified School District, as well as Cerritos City. Look out for elections happening in your home county and make sure you are registered to vote! The next statewide primary election is June 2, 2026.

2. Advocate for voting reforms.

Ranked choice voting allows voters to rank candidates in order of preference. The candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated and voters who ranked that candidate as their first choice will have their votes count for their next choice. This way, voters can choose their top candidate without fear of wasting their vote.

3. Engage in activism.

Raise awareness about issues that are important to you. This could mean different things for different people, like joining a women’s rights march or using social media to share resources for undocumented students.

Now more than ever, it’s crucial that blue Californians stand firm in their ideals. By taking these actions, our state can continue to be a nationwide leader in progressive policy, inspiring Democrats in other states to keep going in hard times.