What to Expect at Spring Fest 2025

The University Student Union (USU) is preparing to host its annual Spring Fest for 2025 on Wednesday, Jan. 29, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Plaza Del Sol, located in front of the USU building.

The event is organized by Student Lead Assistants Karla Salas and John Pangan from the USU Programs Department.

“The purpose of Spring Fest is a welcome back event to welcome our students coming back from a restful winter break and open up how many resources we have here at the USU,” Salas said. “To give them some fun activities to do and give them motivation to finish strong for the spring semester.”

The main event of this year’s Spring Fest is Putt-Putt Mini Golf, inviting students to de-stress and unwind. Other activities include a mood-vision board craft session and scavenger hunt, The winners of the scavenger hunt will have the chance to win one of three prizes: a backpack, an Owala water bottle and a battery pack. Free food, along with a lemonade and tea bar, will also be available throughout the event, as students explore the available resources and services on campus.

“The reason why this event is so important to us not just as a team, but also to the students, is giving students a spot to reconnect with their community coming right back from winter break,” Salas said.

The event is open to all students at no cost. Nearest parking is available at parking structure G3, located on the east side of campus.

“That’s our way of showing students you’re coming back for the spring semester. You’re going to kill it. You’re gonna do great. You’re going to do amazing,” said Salas. “We’re rooting for you here at the USU.”