LA Protests and ‘A Day Without Immigrants’

Thousands of people gathered together to protest President Trump’s immigration policies at Placita Olvera in Los Angeles on Feb. 2.

President Trump has administered a surge of recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement (I.C.E) raids, allowing them to go into public places such as workforces. Amid escalation, spaces such as churches and schools have been invaded, with the possibility of arrests and deportations happening.

Many people took to social media platforms such as Instagram and Threads to spread the word about the protest a few days before it took place. The rally began at 9 a.m. and marched towards the Los Angeles City Hall on Spring Street by noon.

Spring Street was eventually closed, and the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) reported many other road closures. Protestors blocked the roads, and drivers were stuck in place. According to KLTA, the LAPD said the protest was peaceful, although it was not permitted.

Along with heading to the city hall, protestors took to the 101 freeway and completely blocked off both sides, resulting in its closure. They marched the freeway while waving signs and flags reading “si se puede” and “no immigrants are illegal on stolen land” from noon to about 4 p.m. and then made their way to city hall once again.

Around 6 p.m., LAPD asked protesters to leave, but so far, there are no signs of any arrests.

Following the LA protests and continuing with the movement, people are participating nationwide in “A Day Without Immigrants” on Feb. 3.

“A Day Without Immigrants” is a historical boycott that first took place on May 1, 2006, in major cities around the United States in response to the 2005 Border Protection, Anti-Terrorism and Illegal Immigration Act, which made crossing the border illegally a felony.

The Trump presidency has seen two “A Day Without Immigrants” boycotts, the first in 2017 and the second on Feb. 2.

To show the significance and value of immigrants in the U.S. economy, immigrants and allies boycott all businesses, schools, gas stations, etc., while closing their shops for the day to stand in solidarity.