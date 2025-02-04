The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial

LA Protests and ‘A Day Without Immigrants’

Emily Maciel, Contributor
February 4, 2025
Griffin O
Protesters walk down the onramp to the 101 Freeway during a protest against deportation and I.C.E raids.

Thousands of people gathered together to protest President Trump’s immigration policies at Placita Olvera in Los Angeles on Feb. 2.
President Trump has administered a surge of recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement (I.C.E) raids, allowing them to go into public places such as workforces. Amid escalation, spaces such as churches and schools have been invaded, with the possibility of arrests and deportations happening.

Many people took to social media platforms such as Instagram and Threads to spread the word about the protest a few days before it took place. The rally began at 9 a.m. and marched towards the Los Angeles City Hall on Spring Street by noon.

Protesters hold a Mexican flag on the 101 Freeway on Feb. 2, 2025 in Los Angeles. (Griffin O’Rourke)

Spring Street was eventually closed, and the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) reported many other road closures. Protestors blocked the roads, and drivers were stuck in place. According to KLTA, the LAPD said the protest was peaceful, although it was not permitted.

Along with heading to the city hall, protestors took to the 101 freeway and completely blocked off both sides, resulting in its closure. They marched the freeway while waving signs and flags reading “si se puede” and “no immigrants are illegal on stolen land” from noon to about 4 p.m. and then made their way to city hall once again.

Around 6 p.m., LAPD asked protesters to leave, but so far, there are no signs of any arrests.

Following the LA protests and continuing with the movement, people are participating nationwide in “A Day Without Immigrants” on Feb. 3.

A Day Without Immigrants is a historical boycott that first took place on May 1, 2006, in major cities around the United States in response to the 2005 Border Protection, Anti-Terrorism and Illegal Immigration Act, which made crossing the border illegally a felony.

A woman holds a sign out of a car as they drive by a protest in downtown Los Angeles on Feb. 2, 2025. (Griffin O)

The Trump presidency has seen two “A Day Without Immigrants” boycotts, the first in 2017 and the second on Feb. 2.
To show the significance and value of immigrants in the U.S. economy, immigrants and allies boycott all businesses, schools, gas stations, etc., while closing their shops for the day to stand in solidarity.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Featured
Members of the Women's Rugby Club describe what is special about their club in hopes of gaining a new member on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2025, at Meet the Clubs on Sierra Quad in Los Angeles, Calif.
CSUN clubs gain more visibility at the Meet the Clubs event
A man waves the Mexican flag on the 101 Freeway in front of three California Highway Patrol cars during a protest of President Donald Trump's anti-immigration policies in Los Angeles, Calif., on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Hundreds of protestors joined him after, resulting in a freeway closure.
101 Freeway shuts down as thousands protest
Christian Ruiz-Mendoza, Cesar Hernandez and Abel Cecchi (left to right) jam out and play their instruments at the same time
CSUN students shine in fire relief jazz show
Volunteer Income Tax Association (VITA) Clinic, California State University, Northridge.
Accessible tax resources: CSUN VITA Clinic
Dorottya Telek plays defense against UC Santa Barbara on March 11, 2022, in Northridge, Calif.
Road trip recap: CSUN’s Dorottya Telek nets goal No. 300
Matador guard Kelly Tumlin, 3, passes the ball to guard Erica Adams, 20, at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025.
Women’s basketball struggles late, falls to UCSB at home
More in News
Community members learn about the plants and sustainability during the MLK Day of Service on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, at the CSUN G.A.R.D.E.N.
Students plant seeds for MLK Day of Service
Illustration by Tania Huerta
What to Expect at Spring Fest 2025
Creating Space for Queer Students of Color: One Black Student’s Fight for Inclusion
Creating Space for Queer Students of Color: One Black Student’s Fight for Inclusion
Welcome sign at the entrance of one of the two areas in the Marilyn Magaram Wellness Garden in the Sequoia Hall Courtyard on the CSUN campus on Wednesday, November 20, 2024.
Plant Yourself in Campus Life: Join the Community Garden
Gerardo Lemus Ramos poses for a photo at the National Center On Deafness (NCOD) at CSUN Dec. 4, 2024.
Gerardo’s Journey: ‘Don’t judge a book by its cover’
Public defender George A. Turner, Jr. discusses his career and how he approaches his clients at the 'Critical Race Theory, Ethnic Studies & the Criminal Legal System: A Conversation on Justice With Black Public Defenders' event in the Thousand Oaks room of the University Student Union on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024.
CSUN and Los Angeles React to the Election and Critical Race Theory