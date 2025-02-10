The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Embracing community at Bienvenida

Giuliana Melgar, Reporter
February 10, 2025
Giuliana Melgar
Ballet Folklorico Aztlan de CSUN dancers at Cultural Welcomes Bienvenida.

“You’re not just another number to CSUN; you’re not just another student who’s trying to get a degree. You’re a person… we’re acknowledging who you are [and] where you came from,” said Equity, Diversity and Inclusion student worker Leo De Grassi.

The USU held its second Cultural Welcome of the semester, Bienvenida, on Feb. 6 at the Northridge Center, where students had the opportunity to celebrate the Latinx culture and community with food, games, musical and dance performances and more.

Bienvenida was intended to celebrate Latinx culture and expose students to different cultural backgrounds and history through food and entertainment, according to De Grassi.

The event featured several performances by Latinx groups on campus, including the Mariachi band, Los Matadores De CSUN, and dancers from the Ballet Folklorico Aztlan de CSUN.

“I think [Bienvenida] means everything, especially during this time with all the ICE raids and all that stuff. It’s really good to have a community that’s there to support you,” said CSUN first year student, Mia Venezuela.

Venezuela said Bienvenida gave her a sense of belonging, “The event is beautiful. I came last semester, too. ?It’s nice to see all this culture. It feels more at home.”

Alaini Cardoso, the USU’s social media marketing assistant, said that events like Bienvenida are needed, especially given the current political climate.

“I think this event means a lot to the CSUN community, especially the times that we’re going through right now where diversity isn’t really being represented in politics. So, CSUN doing this leads people or students to embrace themselves with each other and create community,” said Cardoso.

Jared Hernandez, an Association of Latino Professionals for America member, appreciates the showcasing and recognition of the Latinx community at CSUN.

“Spread our word that we’re here,” Hernandez said.

Clubs and organizations view Bienvenida as a networking opportunity for students looking to join Latinx clubs or organizations, such as M.E.C.H.A De CSUN, the Dream Center, Associations of Latino Professionals for America and Sigma Alpha Zada.

For more events by the USU, visit their website.

