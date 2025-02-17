The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial

Review: Kendrick Lamar Kills Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show

Emily Maciel, Senior Reporter
February 17, 2025
Amy Sandoval
An illustration of Kendrick Lamar with people in blue paisley outfits to the left of him and people in red outs with the American flag design on it to the right of him. The blue outfits are to symbolize the culture aspect and the red outfits are to symbolize the political messages sent out in the Super Bowl LIX halftime show.

While the Philadelphia Eagles crushed the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl LIX, Kendrick Lamar single-handedly sent out a message for all of America on Feb. 9.

Lamar brought Los Angeles to Louisiana, dripped out in streetwear and storytelling a bigger picture for the audience.

He opens with a few songs from his recent album “GNX,” before performing a few from his album “DAMN,” Lamar jumps in early with a strong message by interrupting his song to say, “The revolution about to be televised. You picked the right time but the wrong guy.”

This homage to Gil Scott-Heron’s poem and song “The Revolution Will Not Be Televised” was a clever way to grab the audience’s attention and speak up about the unfair treatment African Americans have faced in America for decades.

Special guest SZA performs “Luther” and “All the Stars” as a duet with Lamar. This duo always produces great music together.

Snippets of “Not Like Us” played throughout the performance, keeping the audience on their toes leading up to the song.

Once he finally performed the song, the crowd went absolutely nuts as this diss against rapper, Drake has been a hit since it came out in May 2024.

Arguably, the best part of the performance was when the lyrics “say Drake, I hear you like ‘em young,” came up as Lamar smiled straight at the camera. At the same time, he strutted across the stage, which got the crowd going, but not as much as when they screamed “a minor” in unison to one of the most prominent parts of the song.

The next notable moment followed right after as former tennis player Serena Williams shocked the internet in a surprise cameo where she was shown crip walking. She is from Compton, where Lamar also grew up, and her dancing was the best clap back at past criticism for dancing this way.

“TV off” is the final song and a great choice to close out the performance as the last lyrics are “turn his TV off” with the words “GAME OVER” plastered across the stage before it all goes black.

This could signify that the drama with Drake is over, but it also means that the show is literally finished, and he’s done pointing out the world’s problems.

Actor Samuel L. Jackson, dressed as a character named, “Uncle Sam,” said “This is the great American game” at the beginning of the show and continued to say phrases that went over people’s heads. Throughout the performance, he tries to warn Lamar of being too loud and reckless, but that’s exactly what Lamar intended to do.

In the performance, Uncle Sam was a personification of the United States. It opened the program, greeting the audience to the “Great American Show.” Throughout the performance, Uncle Sam returned with small anecdotes and reactions to Lamar’s performance, reflecting on mixed reviews of Lamar’s music.

“No, no, no, no, no,” Uncle Sam said. “Too loud, too reckless, too ghetto.” Following the choreography and performance of Lamar’s song “Squabble Up,” the comment that Uncle Sam made portrayed the stereotypes for Black people with the music they listen to and the way they dance.

The backup dancers, dressed in red, white, and blue from head to toe, marched around Lamar and formed the American flag many times during the performance.

Many complained about the show, saying it was one of the worst Super Bowl performances, but Lamar was there to portray real-life problems, and the people who get it get it.

Despite the backlash from many viewers, Lamar’s halftime show was exceptional. The lyricist spoke his truth through music and made history by putting on the most-viewed halftime show.

Others from The Daily Sundial enjoyed the performance as well. Senior Reporter, Nyan Gavino thought it was all handled beautifully. Although he would’ve liked to see Lamar perform his classics from older albums, he still thought it was a phenomenal show through and through.

“I really loved Kendrick’s halftime show. Kendrick showcased just how talented of a performer he is while still maintaining the elements of his artistry that have kept him at the top of the rap industry for so long,” Gavino said. “His song choices were superb and ‘Not Like Us’ was expected but still hit hard. Drake is beyond cooked at this point.”

Sundial Contributor, Yaminah Legohn had similar feelings about the show.

“Kendrick Lamar’s performance for the Super Bowl Halftime Show was both phenomenal and revolutionary, bringing artistry, creativity and entertainment to the stage,” Legohn said. “His use of storytelling and creative direction paid tribute to Compton, West Coast and Black culture.”

New York-based dancer King Kayak was one of the dancers during the halftime show, asserting that it was an honor to perform along slide Lamar.

“The performance experience was amazing. From rehearsal to stage, we all were tapped in and focused,” Kayak said.

Sundial Culture editor, Jesse Illanes also thought the halftime show was amazing.

“The set list having songs from his ‘DAMN’ album was great, ‘Euphoria’ was a cool surprise, ‘Not Like Us’ and ‘tv off’ were absolute showstoppers,” Illanes said. “Some people might be disappointed with no guest stars, but it just highlights the recent stardom that both Kendrick Lamar and SZA have reached, especially with their new tour coming up.”

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Culture
Paul Barnes playing at Shigemi Matsumoto Recital Hall, February 8, 2025
Paul Barnes Blends Piano and Chant in Tribute
Zane Casimir, Ashely McNelis, and Axelle Toussaint discussing the risks the artists they reviewed took to create their crafts with moderator Miguel de Baca
"If I ever only talk to myself about my work, it’s never going to go very far"
From Left, Gant-Britton, Cedric Hackett, Nyasha Masenda, Thabiso Masenda, Jordan Bass, Shirley Neal, and Maureen Elias present at the AfroCentric Style talk on Feb 5 at CSUN's Lake Terrace Room
Emmy Award Winner - Shirley Neal Explores Black Identity in Pop Culture @ CSUN
"Manzanita" (2024) oil and paint stick on canvas by Jacqueline Valenzuela.
CSUN Art Galleries celebrate Chicanas with “Bajitas y Suavecitas” exhibit
Left to right: sofistolethemoon (Sofia Guerra) performs with Matthew Lombardi playing the drums, and Audrey Gomes playing bass during the VOVE End of Year Showcase at the Guitar Merchant in West Hills, Calif. on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024.
VOVE's End of Year Showcase: A celebration of music
Christian Ruiz-Mendoza, Cesar Hernandez and Abel Cecchi (left to right) jam out and play their instruments at the same time
CSUN students shine in fire relief jazz show
More in Featured
Middle blocker Nir Eitan, 15, yells the CSUN chant for his teammates as a call and response during the game against UCLA on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif.
Matadors hold off Warriors for fifth consecutive win
CSUN players and coaching staff cheer after a defensive stop against UC Riverside center Joel Armotrading, 21, at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif. on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024.
Column: CSUN men’s basketball on the verge of historical season
Illustration by Maliahguiya Sourgose
Opinion: Death of Democracy and the Democratic Party
CSUN sprinter Wyatt Wiggins Jr. taking off at the beginning of a race.
CSUN takes home five individual wins in Wolf Pack Classic
Illustration by Maliahguiya Sourgose
Veteran Resources at The Blend
Get creative at the Creative Maker studio
Get creative at the Creative Maker studio
More in Uncategorized
CSUN sophomore Tiara Westbrook, 55, swings at the ball during a doubleheader against the Pacific Tigers at Matador Diamond in Northridge, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 14.
CSUN softball falls short in home loss to Seattle
CSUN guard Scotty Washington, 12, taking on a defender vs. Cal Poly at the Premier America Credit Union Arena on Feb. 15, 2025.
CSUN men’s basketball defeats Cal Poly in comeback thriller
CSUN outside hitter Joao Avila, 5 and libero Chris Karnezis, 8, share a hug on the court after scoring a point against the opposing team, Jessup University, on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif.
Column: CSUN men’s volleyball win five straight
The Glenn Omatsu House on the campus of California State University, Northridge, on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in the Northridge neighborhood of Los Angeles, Calif. Closed last semester for renovations, it will host the Omatsu House Welcome Back BBQ next Wednesday. (Michael Goldsmith)
AASPP celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander communities
CSUN forward Grady Lewis going up for a dunk vs. Cal Poly on Dec. 7, 2024
CSUN’s defense stands tall, shuts down CSUB in rematch win
Illustration by Tania Huerta
Opinion: New Year’s resolutions are an excuse to not change