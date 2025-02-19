BREAKING: Students walk out in support for immigrant students

The CSUN Students Organizing Against Repression Coalition (SOAR) held an “ICE Off Campus” walkout on Feb. 19, starting at the University Lawn from 12:15 p.m. to 2 p.m. Organizations present included Anakbayan Northridge, M.E.Ch.A de CSUN, Students for Justice in Palestine and others.

Faculty members and students spoke out against CSUN’s silence towards the ICE raids occurring around the United States. The SOAR Coalition passed out fliers with their demands to the university: “This is our campus, and we’re demanding an end to: Support for ICE, spying on students, funding for cops and funding for war,” the flier read.

An estimated 250 students attended the walkout, many of whom gathered on the University Lawn steps as the speeches from club representatives progressed.

More to come.