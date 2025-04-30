BREAKING: CSUN Confirms SEVIS Status Reinstated for International Students

International Exchange Student Center (IESC) confirmed on Tuesday that all terminated SEVIS records for international students at the university have been reinstated. This follows a sudden halt by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after the federal department announced on April 25 that there would be a reversal of SEVIS terminations.

University officials did not verify how many students were impacted.

“We can confirm that all system-terminated SEVIS records for international students at CSUN have been reverted to ACTIVE status. We continue to monitor the status of our international students closely and remain committed to supporting any who may need special assistance,” Marta Lopez, director of IESC, wrote.

Earlier this month, CSUN discovered that a number of international students’ SEVIS statuses were terminated. Due to privacy concerns, the number of students and the reason for the terminations were not disclosed.

The move was part of a broader national crackdown by the Trump administration, which terminated the status of over 1,000 international students in universities nationwide. According to an article by Inside Higher Ed, the action triggered 290 international students and recent graduates in 65 lawsuits to challenge the status change.

“The decision, revealed during a court hearing in Washington, was a dramatic shift by Immigration and Customs Enforcement,” The New York Times reported, “even as the administration characterized it as only a temporary reprieve.”

While SEVIS records have been restored, whether the Trump administration will attempt further enforcement actions remains unclear. ICE stated it is developing a new policy to govern terminations, but no timeline has been announced.

According to Lopez, CSUN’s impacted international students will have personalized immigration advising, informational webinars to address common questions and coordinated support with campus departments to help students maintain or restore their immigration status.

This is an ongoing story; more information will be updated once available.