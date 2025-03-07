The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial

A journey through jazz with Grammy-nominated Terrace Martin

Nicole Paquette, Reporter
March 7, 2025
Claire Geriak
Multifaceted artist and producer Terrace Martin reflects on his musical journey on Feb. 24 at the Shigemi Matsumoto Recital Hall in Northridge, Calif. Martin’s panel was a part of the Black Excellence in Music Series hosted by CSUN’s Music Department.

The Shigemi Matsumoto Recital Hall hosted Terrace Martin in a discussion about his journey through his musical progression. Terrace Martin is a Grammy-nominated musician and producer known for his fusion of jazz, hip-hop and R&B. Martin is also known for producing records for many prominent artists, including Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Stevie Wonder and more.

This live panel, held on Feb. 24, showcased Martin’s perspective on his music and what initially interested him. In the first few minutes of the panel, he spoke personally about his music and his music taste.

“I don’t wanna be stuck on one sound,” Martin said. “I’m trying to figure out samples, it is a fun, frustrating thing, but it’s like never trying to do the same sounds. I’m just trying to figure out myself for me.”

Martin delved further into his career and what it was like to find a studio, as well as his experience meeting Kendrick Lamar and eventually producing Lamar’s 2015 album “To Pimp A Butterfly.” Martin also discussed how complex the music industry was when he first started at the age of 15.

Martin explained how he navigated his musical journey through setbacks, including being put on house arrest, navigating child support and care and trying to make money. After finding a way to a music production studio, Martin took every opportunity to spend time there.

“That’s how I met Jay Rock and Kendrick,” Martin said. “From a humble beginning in Carson.”

In the closing of the conversation, Martin explained his part in the production and creative process of the Grammy-nominated album “To Pimp A Butterfly” with Lamar. He highlighted the most critical aspects of production.

“I can’t get to the record without getting to the artist,” Martin said. “That’s a lot of spiritual exchanging and a lot of emotional things in this process to create art.”
In the panel, Martin focused on his growth story and how his love and passion for music led him to his current career. He closed by discussing what it’s like to write a song or album and how long it can take to create a song to his liking.

“We don’t know what tomorrow promises, so that idea came at night, so we will sleep at the studio,” Martin said.

From guest artists and student performances, more upcoming events hosted by the CSUN Music Department can be found on their website.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Culture
From left Jason Steele (Mercutio), Alexa Lara (Benvolio), Daisy Acosta (Lady Montague), Emily Gomez (Princess of Verona), Thomas Cargin (Romeo), Sam Drake (Friar Laurence), and Liz Peralejo (Nan)
Shakespeare with a twist: CSUN’s hip take on Romeo & Juliet
Photo Courtesy of Mark Seliger and the Soraya.
Twyla Tharp and company celebrate 60 years at The Soraya
Leah Kohn playing the bassoon on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 7:30pm at the Shigemi Matsumoto Recital Hall.
CSUN Faculty Leah Kohn showcases her musical craft
Alwayne "Kofi" Spencer speaks to students about his life and career in Northridge, Calif., on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025.
Alumnus heals mental health issues through music therapy
From left, Zombie Flower members Mary Grace, Angel Siberian, Boba Fierro Ryan Watson celebrate after securing first place at the Punk Rock at CSUN's Battle of the Bands at Pop Studios in Northridge, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025.
Punk Rock at CSUN hosts a Battle of the Bands showcasing local talent
SNL 50 ads featured in New York's Times Square on Feb. 14, 2025.
Review: Live From New York, SNL50’s Star Power Saved the Special
More in Featured
Jalen Phillips attempts a spike during a match against Long Beach State at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif., on March 5, 2025. The Matadors lost 3-0.
Matadors fall short in loss to top-ranked Long Beach State
Middle blocker Stilian Delibosov, 1, serves the ball towards opposing team, Long Beach State, on Wednesday, Mar. 5, 2025, at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif.
Column: CSUN men’s volleyball learns from big loss to LBSU
CSUN men's volleyball players from left to right: Joao Avila, 5, Joao Favarim, 20, and Jalen Phillips, 18, vs. Sacred Heart at the Premier America Credit Union Arena on March, 3, 2025
CSUN men’s volleyball sweeps Sacred Heart in convincing fashion
Charlie Kirk speaking with attendees at the 2022 AmericaFest at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona.
OPINION: Charlie Kirk should not be allowed on campus
Basking in the attention, a member of the Proud Boys, a white supremacist known for using violence, stands to pose for photos. Sunday, April 11, 2021. (Photo by Solomon O. Smith/ The Valley Star)
OPINION: Pardons for some, justice for none
Ballet Folklórico Aztlán de CSUN member Brianna Martinez practices skirt work while rehearsing for dance region Veracruz Sotavento under Sierra Tower in Northridge, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025.
Ballet Folklorico Aztlan has no room to dance
More in Uncategorized
CTVA student Bella Blake said she takes inspirations from watching her mom dress up and decade-styles in Northridge, Calif., on Feb. 11, 2025.
Life, Liberty and Fashion: CTVA Student Bella Blake Shares What Fashion Take
CSUN lineup, outside hitter Lorenzo Bertozzi, 2 (right) opposite Jalen Phillips, 18 (back) middle blocker Joao Favarim, 20 (left) and setter Donovan Constable, 23 (middle) wait as opponent team, Jessup University, serves the ball on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif.
Column: CSUN men’s volleyball is chasing immortality
Courtesy of Turning Point USA
Preview: TPUSA wants students to debate Charlie Kirk
Four people standing next to each other, two are holding signs that say girls who lift and girl gains
From weights to wellness: Inside CSUN's Girl Gains Club
CSUN sprinter Kaliyah Poston racing to the finishing line.
CSUN Track and Field Athletics make their mark at MPSF Championships
From left, Speech and Debate Team members, Vahe Tovmasian, Emily Ramirez and Isabella Mahon host a pop-up thrift store on Thursday, Feb. 20 at CSUN's Sierra Lawn. The proceeds from this event will go towards the conferences, debates and merchandise.
Thrift pop-up helps CSUN debate team fund events