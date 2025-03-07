A journey through jazz with Grammy-nominated Terrace Martin

The Shigemi Matsumoto Recital Hall hosted Terrace Martin in a discussion about his journey through his musical progression. Terrace Martin is a Grammy-nominated musician and producer known for his fusion of jazz, hip-hop and R&B. Martin is also known for producing records for many prominent artists, including Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Stevie Wonder and more.

This live panel, held on Feb. 24, showcased Martin’s perspective on his music and what initially interested him. In the first few minutes of the panel, he spoke personally about his music and his music taste.

“I don’t wanna be stuck on one sound,” Martin said. “I’m trying to figure out samples, it is a fun, frustrating thing, but it’s like never trying to do the same sounds. I’m just trying to figure out myself for me.”

Martin delved further into his career and what it was like to find a studio, as well as his experience meeting Kendrick Lamar and eventually producing Lamar’s 2015 album “To Pimp A Butterfly.” Martin also discussed how complex the music industry was when he first started at the age of 15.

Martin explained how he navigated his musical journey through setbacks, including being put on house arrest, navigating child support and care and trying to make money. After finding a way to a music production studio, Martin took every opportunity to spend time there.

“That’s how I met Jay Rock and Kendrick,” Martin said. “From a humble beginning in Carson.”

In the closing of the conversation, Martin explained his part in the production and creative process of the Grammy-nominated album “To Pimp A Butterfly” with Lamar. He highlighted the most critical aspects of production.

“I can’t get to the record without getting to the artist,” Martin said. “That’s a lot of spiritual exchanging and a lot of emotional things in this process to create art.”

In the panel, Martin focused on his growth story and how his love and passion for music led him to his current career. He closed by discussing what it’s like to write a song or album and how long it can take to create a song to his liking.

“We don’t know what tomorrow promises, so that idea came at night, so we will sleep at the studio,” Martin said.

From guest artists and student performances, more upcoming events hosted by the CSUN Music Department can be found on their website.