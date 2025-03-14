The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Preview: Learn lifesaving skills at SRC

Giuliana Melgar, Reporter
March 14, 2025
Illustration depicts a matador wearing black and red (CSUN spirit colors) performing CPR on a resuscitation mannequin. Illustration by Tania Huerta

The Student Recreation Center’s (SRC) Aquatic Center is holding a series of American Red Cross CPR, Automated External Defibrillator (AED) and First Aid one-day certification training at the University Student Union (USU).

The courses will take place on select Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout the semester, beginning on March 28 and ending on Friday, May 2.

The training, which is open to all CSUN faculty, staff, students and alumni, will be taught by instructors and certified lifeguards.

More than 20 careers require CPR, First Aid and AED certification, including educators, childcare providers, construction workers and personal trainers, according to the American Red Cross website.

Nicholas Solis, a CSUN alumnus and lifeguard at the Aquatic Center, said this training is important because it teaches students valuable emergency skills.

Solis said it can be difficult to perform CPR or first aid in a situation where it is necessary. The training helps students and attendees learn to operate under pressure and potentially save a life.

“You can be working at Walmart or Subway but you’ll know what to do,” said Solis.

Each class is limited to 10 spots per session and costs $59. According to the SRC website, the hands-on training will prepare attendees to recognize and respond to various cardiac and first-aid emergencies.

All necessary training equipment is provided. The certification is valid for two years after course completion. Registration can be made in person at the SRC front desk or online through the SRC portal.

