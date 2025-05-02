CSUN seeks new diversity leader as equity efforts continue

In the wake of uncertainty surrounding equity programs, CSUN remains committed to such programs as it searches for a new Vice President for Equity and Inclusion and Chief Diversity Officer (VPEI).

According to the job posting shared by the Search and Screen Committee, this position will report to the university president, Erika D. Beck. It will serve as a guide in creating opportunities that promote CSUN’s core values.

Three open forums were held on campus for CSUN community members to get to know the candidates and ask questions about their goals if selected as VPEI. While four forums were scheduled initially, beginning on April 22 and ending on Monday, the third candidate ultimately withdrew from the interview process.

The three remaining candidates were given approximately 10 minutes to introduce themselves. This was followed by a Q&A portion for both in-person and Zoom attendees, during which questions were posed about the current political climate surrounding diversity and inclusion.

Each candidate’s portfolio was unique and diverse. Those who attended the forums were invited to complete comment forms, which provided the hiring committee with external input on who would fill the role.

Frederick Smith



Smith currently serves as Associate Vice President of Equity and Community Inclusion at San Francisco State University (SFSU), and has held the position since 2019.

Originally from Detroit, Michigan, Smith described himself as a “rebellious youngster” set on leaving his home state, moving to Columbia, Missouri, where he graduated from the University of Missouri School of Journalism. Smith received his master’s in higher education from Loyola University Chicago and his doctorate in educational leadership for social justice from Loyola Marymount University, Los Angeles.

Despite not pursuing a career in journalism, Smith remains an avid writer, publishing gay romance novels in his free time.

In his role at SFSU, Smith advocates for campus climate in the president’s cabinet. His work includes developing campus climate surveys, responding to the data, meeting with student organizations and being present on the front lines during high-profile events.

When asked how he would navigate the role of VPEI in the current political climate, Smith said he would work closely with the legal counsel to interpret how the new executive orders impact campus policy and practice while following the guidance of the CSU System. He said that although modifications may need to be made, the campus community would remain a priority.

“Whatever is happening nationally, and whatever is happening internationally, our work and our responsibility is for how people get along on campus, and how do we support students and employees around navigating what is happening nationally,” Smith said.

Eva Graham



A native Californian, Graham was born in Berkeley and raised in Pasadena. Growing up during the redlining, Graham was a product of the busing system. She said, “Most of the African American and Asian community and Brown community lived in one area – Northwest Pasadena.”

Graham said that from this, a strong community and mentorship emerged in the neighborhood, which she still values today.

Graham credited her family as the people who keep her grounded, stating that she is a proud parent of a 26-year-old with autism.

“It’s a part of my life. We are a part of the autism community, neurodivergent community, here in southern California and around the world, as far as I’m concerned,” Graham said.

Graham graduated with a Bachelor of Science in chemistry from Xavier University of New Orleans and received her master’s in organic chemistry at Tuskegee University in Alabama. She obtained a doctorate in science education from the University of Southern California.

After serving as the inaugural director of the California Institute of Technology’s Center for Diversity for nine years, Graham moved on to the Institute Diversity Officer at the California Institute of the Arts, where she currently serves.

In the Q&A portion of her forum, Graham emphasized the importance of equity in individual success. She stated that accessibility and accommodations for students support everyone, not only those in need of the programs.

“If the government says don’t do it, and I’m not saying that’s what they’re saying, but if the government says don’t do it, what I hear right now is do it differently,” said Graham.

Amanda Quintero



As a first-generation college student, Quintero said she is a proud daughter of immigrant parents who sees herself in the students she serves on CSUN’s campus. While Quintero faced systemic barriers, she cited the California State University system as changing the trajectory of her life.

Quintero attended Sacramento City College and earned her Bachelor of Arts in global studies from California State University, Monterey Bay. She then received her Master of Arts degree in public policy from California State University, Long Beach and a doctorate of philosophy in education policy from Claremont Graduate University.

As a college student, she acted as an activist, protesting Proposition 209, which amended the California constitution to prohibit public schools and other institutions from considering sex, race and ethnicity.

Through this work, Quintero developed a desire to understand how systems and policies contribute to inequities and injustices. This led her to pursue leadership roles where she could have a voice at the table. She cited a skill she has embraced throughout her career: her ability to create opportunities when no paths exist.

Currently, Quintero serves as the Senior Advisor to the President for Inclusive Excellence and the Equity Innovation Officer for the Global HSI Equity Innovation Hub at CSUN. According to her, Quintero’s current role on campus places her in the unique position to have already built a strong foundation among the current department chairs. She stated that she has a list of volunteers ready to commit their time to engaging with the campus community.

“What I really see is the opportunity for this position to come in and formalize those connections – to begin to work on building what I would say is a strategic innovation alliance for equity,” said Quintero.