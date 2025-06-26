Summer Game Fest 2025 boasts exciting announcements and explosive reveals

Summer Game Fest 2025 marked an impressive outing for the annual showcase. Each year, some of gaming’s largest developers come together in Los Angeles to reveal their upcoming or in-development titles to the world.

This time around, main host and event organizer, Geoff Keighley brought out all the stops for the two-hour festival at YouTube Theater on June 6, with trailers from some of the biggest gaming franchises, as well as from smaller indie teams that don’t often get the platform to show off their games. The Sundial was invited by the SGF team for their announcement showcase.

Arguably, the biggest announcement of the day was that of Resident Evil 9–aka “Resident Evil Requiem.”

This is the latest mainline title in the series and is set to follow FBI agent Grace Ashcroft, who is undoubtedly the daughter of reporter Alyssa Ashcroft from the older spinoff titles of “Resident Evil Outbreak.” Attendees went wild after this trailer hit the main stage, especially after executive producer Jun Takeuchi teased fans earlier in the showcase and left fans with the impression they wouldn’t see the game fully revealed at the event.

Luckily, fans won’t have to wait much longer as “Resident Evil Requiem” drops February 27, 2026, for PlayStation 5, Windows and Xbox Series X|S.

Like A Dragon/Yakuza series developer Ryu Ga Gotoku gave fans a better look at their latest project, “Stranger Than Heaven,” which was previously titled Project Century. The reveal showcased brutal hand-to-hand combat similar to the “Like A Dragon” franchise, but with the addition of new features like decision-based storytelling and the prospect of an aging protagonist, as well as clues pointing to a narrative that takes place throughout 100 years in Japan.

Other big reveals included games like “Mortal Shell 2,” “Atomic Heart 2” and “Code Vein 2.” There are a lot of sequels to look out for in 2026. “Death Stranding 2” also had a spotlight during the event with an appearance from series creator and gaming legend Hideo Kojima, with a small but interesting glimpse into the story of the upcoming release.

There were a number of action games shown off as well, like the previously announced “Onimusha: Way of the Sword,” which received a new trailer and gameplay footage showing more of the combat system which is set to release in 2026. “Wu-Tang: Rise of the Deceiver” from Brass Lion Entertainment was another surprising and stylish announcement that looks impressive.

Upcoming title “MARVEL Cosmic Invasion” revealed the addition of She-Hulk and Rocket Raccoon to the character roster, and “Mafia: The Old Country” showed off some more gameplay before its release this August. “Chronicles: Medieval” is another upcoming action game set to release in early access next year, and Bandai Namco revealed their upcoming action title, “Guardians of the Sacred Tree.”

Shovel Knight Developer Yacht Club revealed their next title “Mina the Hollower,” which is set to release in October, and the visceral indie action title “Acts of Blood” got a chance to shine on stage and a release date of Summer 2026. Another interesting reveal was that of Game of Thrones: War for Westeros, which is a new real time strategy title in the works by PlaySide, hosting solo and multiplayer gameplay.

Along with Stranger Than Heaven, SEGA also showed off “Sonic Racing CrossWorlds,” which comes out in September, hosting guest characters like Joker from Persona 5, Ichiban Kasuga from the Like A Dragon series, virtual pop-star Hatsune Miku and Steve from Minecraft.

“Killer Inn” is a new social deduction game from Square Enix and Tactic Studios that was also shown off during the event, clearly trying to do something new with the genre while unfortunately also not making a compelling argument for its existence just quite yet with the information we were given.

However, one of the most exciting reveals that left the SGF crowd cheering was the reveal of “Scott Pilgrim EX,” a successor to the 2010 beat-em-up “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game.” Many of the developers of the original are working on this new title through Tribute Games Inc., a studio founded by former Ubisoft employees. Set to release next year, the team has put together an all-new entry for the series that hopefully delivers for long-time fans of the original.

In regards to RPGs, there was a new look at MMORPG “Chrono Odyssey” from Kakao Games and some insight into action sci-fi RPG “End of Abyss” from Section 9 Interactive. There were also large DLC reveals, including “Lies of P: Overture,” which dropped the same day of the event, along with a deeper look at “Dying Light: The Beast,” an upcoming DLC coming in August. “Nicktoons and the Dice of Destiny” was also revealed during the showcase by legendary Nickelodeon voice actress Carolyn Lawrence, but didn’t have much to show besides a very brief gameplay teaser.

More shooters got a chance to shine at SGF as well of course, with a new trailer for the space FPS “Wildgate” by Moonshot Games coming out in July. There was also a reveal for “The Cube” by Atomic Heart developers Mundfish, as well as a look at the tiny-shooter Infinitesimals from Cubit Studios which is set to release next year. “Arc Raiders,” Embark Studios’ upcoming extraction shooter, is finally set to release in October. Deadpool VR was an unexpected but exciting reveal to those who own Meta Quest headsets, and is expected to come out later this year. Meanwhile, survival horror title “ILL” looks like a terrifying and grotesque FPS that is sure to both disgust and please sometime in 2025.

To celebrate the release of IO Interactive’s “007 First Light” in 2026, “Hitman: World of Assassination” is adding Casino Royale’s villain LeChiffre as an elusive target from June 6 to July 6, 2025. LeChiffre actor, Mads Mikkelsen came out on stage to discuss his experience in the role and shared his excitement to be playing the character once again, this time in a different medium.

LEGO had a surprising amount of presence at SGF this year, with titles like “LEGO Voyagers” and “LEGO Party” both getting revealed and set to release this year. “Out of Words” is a stop-motion co-op platform that is brimming with creativity and coming in 2026, while “Mixtape” was another inventive coming-of-age title revealed that looks promising. “Felt That Boxing” was an out-of-nowhere reveal that was just as confusing as it was intriguing, with a puppet-based theme that looks very unique compared to everything else shown during the event.

The presentation went very smooth and Keighley did a great job crafting a show with impressive reveals from large studios while also giving smaller studios the chance to show off their upcoming projects. Co-host to Keighley, gaming journalist and Friends Per Second Podcast member, Lily James, did a great job on stage during the showcase. The two-hour show was full of surprises that kept the audience engaged. Every game on display got its chance to shine, no matter how big or small the developer is.

Summer Game Fest 2025 had a ton of reveals and trailers for some of the largest upcoming games. Next year is sure to be a big one for gaming, with large titles like Resident Evil Requiem, Grand Theft Auto 6, Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra and many more.