Celebrating a decade of rest, peace and relaxation

Ahmari Rudolph, Reporter
November 11, 2025
Ahmari Rudolph
Students enjoy the company of puppies, running around and embracing them on the Nov. 5, 2025, on CSUN’s campus in Northridge, Calif.

The Oasis Wellness Center hosted its 10th anniversary event on Nov. 5, inviting students and staff to partake in the celebration of a beloved site on campus.

Located below the University Student Union (USU) Computer Lab, visitors nearly filled the outdoor garden space as free pizza, fruit and samples of various teas were available. Attendees also had the opportunity to get a free massage at the entrance. Inside the center, students utilized the nap pods and explored what the Oasis Wellness Center has to offer.

The Associated Students (AS) brought several puppies to the event, where they cuddled those who sat down in the enclosed circle, similar to a county fair. There was a 360-degree photo booth, where a camera rotated around people, capturing every angle.

Kayla Sims, an employee at the Oasis Center, was stationed at one of the booths, assisting students and providing information on their services.

“The Oasis means to me prioritizing student wellness,” Sims said. “I feel like in a society, … prioritizing, like, individual selves is really important, especially since we live in such, like, a hustle and bustle society.”

The center has been a refuge for students throughout the years, offering nap pods, meditation classes and free massages, all of which are available to students.

“The Oasis means tranquility and peace amongst chaos during finals and midterm weeks, and it also provides a safe space for me to get a free massage,” student Ashley Rodriguez Meany said.

There were booths promoting organizations on campus, such as CSUN With a Heart, CSUN Strength United, University Counseling Services and the Parent Scholars Resource Center, providing students with essential resources available to them.

Upon entering, visitors received a punch card to complete, which gave them the chance to win prizes. In order to punch the 12 slots, they needed to stop by each of the tables. The top prize at the event was an electric scooter. A Calm app subscription, a waterless oil diffuser and a Farmhouse Fresh tote were also up for grabs.

Condor, the Oasis Wellness Center’s manager, and his staff typically plan a special event in the fall and spring semesters, but decided to raise the bar for the special occasion. After working at the center for seven years, Condor noticed an increase in people joining the celebration and was reminded of how Oasis embodies a familial feeling.

“It means community,” Condor said. “This represents a home away from home for students.”

This semester, the Oasis introduced new services, including a TheraFace Depuffing Wand for rejuvenation, a YONDR Signal Blocking Pouch to reduce screen time, charging stations and PhoneSoap to sanitize devices.

For more information about using the wellness center’s services and classes, students can visit the Oasis Wellness Center’s website.

