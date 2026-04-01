The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial

Daily Sundial

Olympic Games to arrive in the San Fernando Valley

Aisha Archundia, Reporter
April 1, 2026
Aisha Archundia
Couple walking along path at Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area, Calif. on March 9, 2026, which will become a temporary open-air venue for five Olympic sports.

Los Angeles will be hosting the 2028 Olympics for the first time since 1984. This time will be particularly special, as CSUN students will have the chance to witness the San Fernando Valley (SFV) host a few events for the first time in Olympic history.

With the Olympic Summer Games only two years away, preparations are currently being made. The games are scheduled from July 14 to July 30, 2028, and the Paralympic Games from Aug. 15 to Aug. 27, 2028. The LA & Oklahoma City Locals Presale will be open from April 2 to April 6, 2026.

Those who are not selected in the first drop will automatically be entered in later drops with a maximum of 12 allotted tickets.

LA28 announced that for the first time in 80 years, new permanent venues will not be built. The Valley Zone was set up with four complexes within the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area. BMX freestyle, BMX racing, skateboarding, modern pentathlon, and 3×3 basketball will all be held in Los Angeles’ second-largest urban park.

The Universal City Zone, which will host Squash’s Olympic debut at Universal Studios, is also in the SFV.

Construction in progress on March 10, 2026 at Chatsworth Station, Calif. (Aisha Archundia)

Preparations are underway in the San Fernando Valley, including planned transit upgrades. With Metro recently receiving a $139 million U.S. Department of Transportation Grant, they plan to “connect communities” with permanent long-term improvements.

Metro has also chosen five Central Mobility Hubs, where riders can access the Metro Rail. In the SFV, the Chatsworth and the North Hollywood mobility hubs will provide easy access to Game events outside the SFV’s boundaries.

Metro’s Venue Mobility Hubs are stations located near major event venues. In the SFV, riders can use the Metro G Line’s Woodley Station and the planned Balboa Station to reach events at the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area.

While the LA28 Games are bringing maintenance to LA’s transit systems, some locals are not too enthusiastic about the turnout.

Matt Lopez, who resides in El Sereno, noted that while subways and trains are still under construction, the Games are two years away, which leaves a lot of uncertainty.

“With the way things are going, the Olympics might be boycotted, and it’ll be a ghost town,” Lopez said.

These fears for a potential boycott stem from the 1984 Los Angeles Olympic Games, which were boycotted due to the Cold War. The 1980 Moscow Games were also boycotted.

While no official 2028 boycott has been announced, calls to boycott the Games have gained traction.

At home, tensions are brewing between those in charge of the Games and government officials.

In a CNN interview, Mayor Karen Bass called on Casey Wasserman, chairman of LA28, to step down after emails leaked between him and Jeffrey Epstein’s accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell. He is backed by the Los Angeles Olympic Committee board, which is in charge of planning the 2028 Games, though the board has since apologized.

While whispers of tension are circulating, this will still be the SFV’s first time hosting Olympic events. With two years left until the celebrations, communities can begin to plan how to join in.

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