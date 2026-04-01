From one campus to another: How CSUN’s Alfa Animation Club came to be

CSUN’s new Alfa Animation Club (AAC) may seem like another creative group on campus, but after its first meeting, club leaders and members all expressed one thing: AAC is less about experience and more about being a space where people from all creative backgrounds can join.

The club’s roots can be traced back to Glendale Community College (GCC), where Michael Gordon, the founder and CSUN president of AAC, first devised the idea in October 2023. What started as a discussion between friends has grown into a multi-campus space for creativity.

“What would I be without my friends?” Gordon asked. “While it was all my idea, I wouldn’t have been able to do it without them.”

In its first semester at CSUN, the club is slowly trying to make itself known. Gordon, who describes himself as “the ringmaster of the whole organization,” is handling everything from managing the club’s social media to events and outreach.

CSUN AAC’s goals are echoed by its leaders and in its social media, and Gordon makes clear that this is a casual space where everyone can feel a welcoming, positive community.

“We’re not discriminating against anybody that wants to come, as long as you have the passion to create and you’re enthusiastic,” Okam said.

Joshua Fraley, AAC vice president and creative writing major, plays a supporting role in the club’s expansion. Having worked with Gordon on the club at GCC, Fraley is now hoping to increase the club’s engagement at CSUN and the opportunities it can offer members by adding more hands-on experiences.

“What I want to do more with this one is have more actual activities,” Fraley said. “I want to bring in more animation to the classroom, like group projects.”

The club is still in its early stages at CSUN, having had its first meeting last Wednesday in Sequoia Hall.

“I think right now we are just trying to get people in the door,” Fraley said. “The biggest thing is just to get started. No matter where you are, it’s a starting point.”

Chisom Okam, AAC secretary and animation major, feels that the club represents more than just a networking opportunity – it’s a reminder of the passion that inspired his career path.

“I started animation because I’ve always loved cartoons as a kid,” Okam said. “I kind of want to create and have animations that people can enjoy in the future.”

Okam further explained how the club is open to all, welcoming artists, photographers, filmmakers and creatives of all kinds.

This openness has already drawn in students like Arin Kennard, a junior business administration major who found out about AAC while searching for clubs to connect with. As an independent musician with hundreds of thousands of streams, Kenard saw the club as an opportunity to collaborate and grow alongside other creatives.

“It’s cool just to be around other people who are passionate about art,” Kenard said. “It’s nice to share knowledge and expertise and help grow with everybody.”

Attendees of CSUN’s first AAC meeting had a glimpse into the casual, welcoming atmosphere the club hopes to portray. They were invited to play video games, participate in personality bingo and compete in a Kahoot quiz based on a presentation about the club to win a prize. Gordon believes these activities helped break the ice and made everyone feel comfortable.

AAC and its leaders have ambitious plans to connect students with professionals in the animation field. On April 27, the club will host its first guest speaker, Martin T. Sherman, known for his voice roles as “Thomas the Tank Engine” and “Pac-Man,” as well as his roles in “Captain America: The First Avenger” and “Green Street Hooligans.”

This event was described as a major accomplishment that the AAC leaders are looking forward to, especially for Gordon, who organized it.

“He’s a really talented guy,” Gordon said. “I feel like he’s a great guy to come speak to the club, because we don’t just focus on animation.”

In addition, Gordon is working with others to create a pilot that combines live-action filming and animation, with the goal of pitching it to Nickelodeon. With hopes of more people joining the club, the AAC leadership could see itself expanding into a real animation studio.

But for now, their focus is on building the club’s foundation at CSUN.

“We really just want to make sure our students feel seen and heard,” Gordon said.

Students interested in joining AAC can stay updated through its Instagram or attend weekly meetings on Wednesdays from 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Sequoia Hall.