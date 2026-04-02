The cost of a degree: What CSUN tuition and fees mean for students

College tuition isn’t always as simple as paying to take classes. For many CSUN students, the cost of obtaining their degree, tuition and required campus fees can create additional stress as they balance school, work and life.

According to CSUN’s website, undergraduate students taking up to six units pay approximately $2,569 a semester for tuition and required campus fees as of Spring 2026. Students taking over six units pay approximately $3,925 per semester, depending on the number of units and required fees. Some additional fees can include the Associated Students fee, the Student Union fee and the Health Facilities and Services fee.

While tuition and fees are expected expenses, some say the financial burden can impact how they budget throughout the semester. Devin Saddia, a sophomore majoring in public health, said financial aid covers most of his tuition, but there have been semesters when he still had to pay a portion of the cost out of pocket. He added that smaller academic expenses can sometimes add unexpected stress as well. Textbooks, for example, can cost anywhere from $60 to more than $100 per course.

“I would say those smaller fees, compared to tuition, impacted me the most. Even something like one book for $60 can make you think about how you manage your money,” Saddia said.

For students who cannot afford to pay tuition at once, the university offers a payment option that divides tuition into smaller installments during the semester. According to CSUN’s installment payment plan, students who enroll in the program must pay a $40 nonrefundable administrative fee, and the remaining tuition balance is divided into several scheduled payments across the semester.

The university outlines several possible schedules depending on when students enroll in the program. One plan requires an initial deposit, followed by installment payments due in June, July and August, while other options divide the remaining balance into two or three payments later in the semester.

Another CSUN student, who requested anonymity, said financial aid and scholarships help cover most of her tuition, but family finances can still make it difficult to manage payments at times.

“Most of my tuition is covered by FAFSA and the middle-class scholarship,” she said. “But when my dad doesn’t have work, sometimes I have to pay out of pocket first and get reimbursed later. That initial payment can be difficult.”

In addition to tuition costs, students must also meet university payment deadlines to remain enrolled in their courses. CSUN’s payment due dates and fee payment schedule states that tuition and fees are typically expected to be paid during registration, unless students have demonstrated they have financial aid to cover tuition and fees, are on an approved payment plan or have a fee waiver.

For students registering for Fall 2026 courses between April 1 and Aug. 17, their tuition is expected by Aug. 17. If tuition is not paid by this date, it could lead to class cancellations and schedule adjustments.

Third-year CTVA film production major Feirin Staats said she is thankful to have parents who help her pay tuition.

“I’m very lucky that my parents help with my tuition and overall cost of school,” Staats said. “But I also work part-time to help pay for other things, and that kind of causes stress because you’re trying to work while going to school.”

For students like Staats, handling their financial responsibilities while attending college has become part of their routine. Some students may have financial aid, while others have family that they can depend on. Many students have part-time jobs to cover the costs of being a university student.

Programs like installment plans help students pay tuition in smaller amounts, but earning a college degree remains a significant financial burden. Tuition costs, due dates and other expenses continue to impact students’ lives at CSUN.