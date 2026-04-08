The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial

Daily Sundial

The Valley Film Festival seeks submissions from CSUN students

Sara Wolf, Reporter
April 8, 2026
Ilja von Hager
Lanyards from last year’s Valley Film Festival that spanned from Sept. 17-Sept. 21 and marked the festivals 25th year.

The Valley Film Festival (VFF) will be revamping its “Made in the 818” program and is seeking submissions from local filmmakers, including CSUN students.

The festival previously took place over several days; however, this year will feature a single-day event focusing on films made in the San Fernando Valley. This is set to take place on Aug. 18, or better known to valley folk, “8/18 day.”

The Laemmle NoHo 7 theater will host the event thanks to a Neighborhood Purpose Grant that was awarded by the NoHo Neighborhood Council to the Valley Film Festival.

VFF producer David Krousse said that the council voted unanimously to award the grant after dozens of filmmakers, alumni and members of the community wrote letters and even called into the council meeting to vouch for the festival. The grant also means that tickets to the program will be free.

Filmmakers have until June to submit either a short or a feature-length film for review and possible selection. The program itself will feature a wide range of filmmakers and the only requirements for submission are that pre-production, filming and post-production were all done in the San Fernando Valley.

According to Krousse, one group of CSUN students have already submitted. He encouraged other students not to be intimidated and to give it a shot as well.

“I hope that more CSUN students send in movies,” Krousse said. “It’s not about your budget, it’s about what you do with it. And if you’re really creative … you can come up with all kinds of great things.”

Krousse also added that he is more forgiving towards student filmmakers when reviewing their submissions because he believes they are still learning and exercising their abilities.

“If you have four friends, get together and shoot a short movie,” Krousse said. “Make it intentional, send it in, and if you are a student filmmaker, put that on your submission.”

If a film is not selected, Krousse said the filmmakers should not be discouraged, as many factors go into decision-making.

“If you don’t get picked … go to the festival anyway,” Krousse said. “You can network, you can meet people, and maybe you’ll get picked next year.”

As for other ways to get involved with the festival, VFF is seeking volunteers for the screening committee, which involves watching and reviewing submissions as they come in.

“It’s a great way to get involved,” Krousse said. “If you want to learn more as a film student, or even a student that just likes movies, it’s a great way to join.”

To submit a film, head to the festival’s Filmfreeway page. To explore a volunteer opportunity, visit the Valley Film Festival website or email them at valleyfilmfest@gmail.com.

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