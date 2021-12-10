CSUN COVID-19 Counts: Update as of Dec. 5

The number of positive COVID-19 cases recorded among CSUN students, employees and independent contractors as of Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. Data is taken from the Matadors Forward website.

The total number of students who have tested positive for COVID-19 has increased from 319 to 335 as of Dec. 5, according to the Matadors Forward website.

While there are no new COVID-19 cases from independent contractors, 16 students and four employees have tested positive since the website was last updated on Nov. 24. Those who were possibly exposed to any of these new cases have been notified. According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, there is currently no outbreak of the virus at CSUN.