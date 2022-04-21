CSUN COVID-19 counts: Update as of April 15

The numbers of positive COVID-19 cases at CSUN between students and employees as of Friday, April 15, 2022. Data is sourced from the Matadors Forward COVID Dashboard.

The number of CSUN students and employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 this year, and were on campus while infectious, has increased from 678 to 696 as of April 15, according to the Matadors Forward COVID Dashboard.

There were 16 students and two campus employees who tested positive for COVID-19 between April 9 and April 15.

Vaccine booster rates continue to climb, with 50.48% of students and 74.08% of employees attesting to having received their booster shots. This is a 1.59% increase for students and a 6.92% increase for employees since last week.

Vaccination rates currently sit at 88.3% for students and 94.9% for employees, based on self-reporting. CSUN has given vaccine exemptions to 7.3% of students and 3.5% of employees.