CSUN COVID-19 counts: update as of May 6

The trend of positive COVID-19 cases at CSUN between students and employees who were on campus while infectious as of Friday, May 6, 2022. Data is sourced from the Matadors Forward COVID Dashboard.

The number of CSUN students and employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 this year, and were on campus while infectious, has increased from 737 to 757 as of May 6, according to the Matadors Forward COVID Dashboard.

There were 18 students and two campus employees who tested positive for COVID-19 between April 30 and May 6.

Vaccine booster rates continue to climb, with 54.79% of students and 79.99% of employees attesting to having received their booster shots. This is a 1.43% increase for students and a 1% increase for employees since last week.

Vaccination rates currently sit at 87.8% for students and 94.9% for employees, based on self-reporting. CSUN has given vaccine exemptions to 7.6% of students and 4.1% of employees.