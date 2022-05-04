CSUN COVID-19 counts: Update as of April 29

The trend of positive COVID-19 cases at CSUN between students and employees, who were on campus while infectious, as of Friday, April 29, 2022. Data is sourced from the Matadors Forward COVID Dashboard.

The number of CSUN students and employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 this year, and were on campus while infectious, has increased from 721 to 737 as of April 29, according to the Matadors Forward COVID Dashboard.

There were 14 students and two campus employees who tested positive for COVID-19 between April 23 and April 29.

Vaccine booster rates continue to climb, with 53.36% of students and 78.99% of employees attesting to having received their booster shots. This is a 1.28% increase for students and a 2.54% increase for employees since last week.

Vaccination rates currently sit at 88% for students and 95.1% for employees, based on self-reporting. CSUN has given vaccine exemptions to 7.5% of students and 4% of employees.