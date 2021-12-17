CSUN COVID-19 Counts: Update as of Dec. 13

The number of positive COVID-19 cases recorded among CSUN students, employees and independent contractors as of Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Data is taken from the Matadors Forward website.

The total number of students who have tested positive for COVID-19 has increased from 335 to 341 as of Dec. 13, according to the Matadors Forward website.

While there are no new COVID-19 cases from CSUN employees or independent contractors, six students have tested positive since the website was last updated on Dec. 5. Those who were possibly exposed to any of these new cases have been notified. According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, there is currently no outbreak of the virus at CSUN.

Officials from the California Public Health Department announced that the state would be reimposing an indoor mask mandate due to concerns related to the highly-transmissible omicron virus.

Starting Dec. 15, people are required to wear masks in all indoor public settings regardless of their vaccination status. This mandate will last until Jan. 15, 2022, when California will decide whether or not to extend it.