CSUN COVID-19 counts: Update as of March 11

The numbers of positive COVID-19 cases at CSUN between students and employees as of Friday, March 11, 2022. Data is sourced from the Matadors Forward COVID Dashboard.

The number of CSUN students and employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 this year, and were on campus while infectious, has increased from 643 to 653 as of March 11, according to the Matadors Forward COVID Dashboard.

There were seven students and three campus employees who tested positive for COVID-19 between March 5 and March 11.

Only 39.25% of students and 49.39% of employees reported that they have received their vaccine booster shots. This is a 0.87% increase for students and a 0.07% increase for employees since last week.

Vaccination rates currently sit at 87% for students and 93.9% for employees, based on self-reporting. Seven percent of students and 3.3% of employees have been given vaccine exemptions by the school.