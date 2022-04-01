CSUN COVID-19 counts: Update as of March 25

The numbers of positive COVID-19 cases at CSUN between students and employees as of Friday, March 25, 2022. Data is sourced from the Matadors Forward COVID Dashboard.

The number of CSUN students and employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 this year, and were on campus while infectious, has increased from 653 to 665 as of March 25, according to the Matadors Forward COVID Dashboard.

There were nine students and three campus employees who tested positive for COVID-19 between March 11 and March 25.

43.67% of students and 59.47% of employees reported that they have received their vaccine booster shots. This is a 4.42% increase for students and a 10.08% increase for employees since March 14.

Vaccination rates currently sit at 88.9% for students and 95.6% for employees, based on self-reporting. Seven percent of students and 3.4% of employees have been given vaccine exemptions by the school.