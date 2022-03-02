CSUN COVID-19 counts: Update as of Feb. 25

The numbers of positive COVID-19 cases at CSUN between students and employees as of Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Data is sourced from the Matadors Forward COVID Dashboard.

The number of students and employees who have tested positive for COVID-19, and were on campus while infectious, has increased to a total of 634 cases since Jan. 1, according to the Matadors Forward COVID Dashboard.

There are 20 CSUN students and one campus employee who tested positive for COVID-19 between Feb. 19 and Feb. 25. Weekly reported cases of the virus have continued to decrease since the beginning of the year.

94.4% of students have returned to in-person classes. Vaccination rates currently sit at 89.3% for students and 94.2% for employees, based on self reporting. 7% of students and 3.2% of employees have been given vaccination exemptions by the school.

CSUN sent an email to students and staff on Feb. 24 announcing that they will continue to require masks indoors for the duration of the spring semester, in response to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s decision to ease indoor masking restrictions for fully vaccinated individuals.