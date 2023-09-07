AS kicks off the semester with Welcome Celebration

Associated Students held its annual Welcome Celebration and Sports-A-Palooza at Sierra Lawn on Aug. 29 and 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event included information tables by CSUN Sport Clubs.

CSUN Sport Clubs offer students the opportunity to compete in a wide variety of teams, with options available in men’s, women’s, and coed leagues. Present teams include esports, salsa libre, and women’s rugby.

“It was interesting seeing the variety of sports clubs that CSUN has to offer,” said Amara Contreras, a fourth-year tourism, hospitality and recreation management major.

At the event, food trucks and organizations gave out free food, students participated in customizing their own pencil cases, and entered to win prizes such as CSUN swag and gift cards. Students also were able to learn more about the coming semester’s clubs and sign-up.

While the overall turnout of the event was good, some students wished that they were able to both beat the heat and attend the event.

“They should do it indoors next year since it’s so hot during the summer,” said Keyara Brooks, a fourth-year civil engineering major.

Welcome events will continue through Sept. 5 across campus. “Matafest” by the University Student Union will take place on Aug. 31, and A.S. will continue their “Welcome Week” with a comedy show, movie night, and a farmers market.

