The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial

CSUN Recognizes Indigenous Heritage with Tataviam Land Acknowledgement

Ashley Sanchez, Copy Chief
October 28, 2024
Aliyah Allen
The Continuum of Time” art mural dedicated to the Tataviam tribe. The mural sits in the CSUN University Library.

CSUN has embraced a commitment to honoring the indigenous history of the land it occupies through a formal land acknowledgement recognizing the ancestral territory of the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians.

This acknowledgement is more than a ceremonial gesture; it is a vital recognition of the rich Indigenous history that continues to in? influence the community at CSUN.

The creation of the land acknowledgement involved a collaborative effort between CSUN administration, faculty and staff working together with members of the American Indian Studies program representatives from the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians.

Historically, the first people of the land where CSUN currently resides used to belong to the Sesevitam and the land was once called Sesevenga. As a consequence of colonization, many lineages of the Sesevitam have been lost over the years, with few surviving today. One of the tribes that continues to exist is the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians, which reside in Northern Los Angeles County.

“We are still here, so I think it’s good to know that people recognize that tribes still exist, that you are on land that belongs to the tribe,” said Jesus Alvarez, tribal senator of the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians.

During major events such as graduations and athletic gatherings, the land acknowledgement serves as a reminder of the indigenous people who first inhabited this land. By incorporating land acknowledgment, CSUN invites students and faculty to re? ect on the significance of the land they occupy.

“We consider our land acknowledgment to be more than a one-and-done statement–it is a values-based affirmation with room to evolve in the years and decades ahead according to the interests, needs and perspectives of the region’s indigenous communities as together we build a brighter and more equitable future for us all,” said CSUN President Erika Beck.

CSUN has made key efforts to support indigenous students and faculty beyond just land acknowledgement. In 2023, Dr. Jeffrey Reeder was named the first Senior Tribal Liaison Officer.Reeder helps strengthen relationships with Native nations and Indigenous groups by guiding campus policies that foster inclusiveness and create a supportive environment for Native American, Alaskan Native and Native Hawaiin communities on campus.

Reeder helps strengthen relationships with Native nations and Indigenous groups, by providing/implementing campus policies that create an inclusive and supportive environment for Native American, Alaskan Native, and Native Hawaiian communities on campus.

Supporting indigenous students is a priority at CSUN. Initiatives such as the American Indian Studies Program and student organizations foster a sense of belonging and cultural pride. These programs provide educational resources, community-building opportunities and spaces for indigenous students to connect and thrive.

As CSUN continues to evolve, it remains committed to uplifting indigenous students, preserving their cultural heritage and fostering long term partnership with local Native nations.

 

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Culture
A woman dancing at the celebration of the native American culture
Costume or Culture?
From left, Amber Bui and Drestine Leogo, who were helping students and sharing resources for National Transfer Student Week on the afternoon of Tuesday, Oct.22.
The Badge Project Highlights Resources for Transfer Students
Photo courtesy of Acasola.
CSUN’s ‘A Cappella’ Group, Acasola unites voices and cultivates leaders
Students dance with joy, arms raised high during Garba Night 2024
Garba Night Unites CSUN community in a celebration of Indian culture
Jose Luis Hernandez from Hernandez Brothers Family Farm helping customers at CSUN's Farmers Market.
CSUN’s Tuesday Farmers Market, a Good Taste of the Season
Sandra O’Neill speaking with students.
Two-Time Emmy award-winning Journalist, Sandra O’Neill, inspires students during presentation
More in Featured
Brain Boosting Foods for Studying
Brain Boosting Foods for Studying
Leah Mata Fragua honors heritage through her place-based practice
Native Artist Carrying Tradition
Valeria Yanez- Print Editor
Letter From Editor
Students enrolled in CSUN's new Bachelor of Arts degree in dance rehearse in Redmond Hall at CSUN on Oct. 20, 2024.
CSUN students dance towards a degree
CSUN forward #18 Cassidy Imperial-Pham fighting for the ball back vs. UC Santa Barbara on Oct. 20, 2024.
Column: CSUN women’s soccer keeps it’s postseason hopes alive in draw vs UC Santa Barbara
Students are led by DREAM Center Supervisor Karen Castillo through picking and choosing through the decorations offered for the picture frame workshop.
Celebrating Resilience: CSUN Concludes Undocumented Student Week of Action, Bringing ‘Undocu-Joy’ to Campus
More in Print Editions
August 2024 - Volume 65 Issue 1
Guide to Hispanic Heritage Events
Members of the M.E.Ch.A cabinet speak during one of their meetings.
M.E.Ch.A de CSUN persists in its mission of building unity and empowerment for its community
Cantando/Matador Marquee
Midfielder Yiosseline "Yoshi" Rubalcava looks to pass the ball during their home game on Aug. 25
Women’s Soccer shows heritage on the field
Members of Hermanas Unidas pose for a Photo during their “Hermana Week” gathering.
Hermanas Unidas Elevates Latinas